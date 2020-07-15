Hollywood Detectives, Seeking Information Regarding Shooting

July 16, 2020

Hollywood California :The Los Angeles Police Department’s, Hollywood Area, Robbery Detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information regarding a, “Shots Fired” investigation that occurred early Sunday morning.

 

On July 12, 2020, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Hollywood Division Officers responded to the 1800 block of Nichols Canyon Rd for a, “Shots Fired Investigation."

 

”Witnesses provided a description of the suspect(s) and their vehicle.

 

While responding to the location, Officers observed a vehicle matching the description that was provided to them.

 

 A traffic stop was conducted, and multiple individuals were detained.  Subsequent to their investigation, Officers arrested Daystar Peterson,(who is also known as Tory Lanez), was charged with 25400(A)1 PC-Concealed Firearm in Vehicle. 

He was booked at Hollywood Jail (Booking No. 5970446) and bonded out later in the day.

 

 One person was transported to the hospital and received medical treatment for a foot injury.

