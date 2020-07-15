Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana news

7/14/20 @ 1318 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to a business in the 700 block of N. Fee St for a report of a male that is trespassing in the business. The male had been previously trespassed by the business. Investigation into the matter led to a 45 year old male being issued a citation for misdemeanor trespass. The male was referred to Helena Municipal Court.

7/14/20 @ 1634 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to a business in the 2700 block of Prospect Ave for a report of a theft from the business. Investigation into the matter led to a 45 year old male being issued a citation for misdemeanor theft. The male was referred to Helena Municipal Court.

7/14/20 @ 1744 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to a business in the 700 block of N. Fee St for a report of a male that is trespassing in the business. The male had been previously trespassed by the business. Investigation into the matter led to a 45 year old male being issued a citation for misdemeanor trespass. The male was referred to Helena Municipal Court.

7/14/20 @ 1822 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Rhode Island St for a disturbance. Investigation into the matter led to a 62 year old female being placed under arrest for a warrant out of District Court. The female was booked into the LCSO Jail.

**On July 14th, the Helena Police Department responded to 67 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (1) injury crash, (6) non-injury crashes, (5) animal related calls, (7) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (11) suspicious incidents, (9) thefts, (8) trespass complaints and conducted (5) welfare checks.