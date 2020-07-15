15-Year-Old Female Shot And Killed In South Los Angeles

July 16, 2020

South Los Angeles California:  The Los Angeles Police Department’s South Bureau Homicide Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the shooting death of a 15-year-old female. 

 

On Saturday, July 11, 2020, around 12:10 p.m., the victim was in the 14100 block of South Vermont Avenue where she became involved in a physical altercation with several suspects.

 

  During the dispute, one of the suspects produced a handgun and shot the victim.

 

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the location to render aid.  The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

 

Detectives are attempting to locate potential witnesses and/or suspects that may have been involved in this crime.

