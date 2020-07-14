Unique King And The Guardian Angels: Sadly, Black Lives Matter, Only If It Fits The Marxist Narrative.

By Marc Kelley

Syndicated by: Montana News

The first warning always comes too early in the shift, the overhead speaker system crackles to life…Trauma Team to trauma bay one, level 1 trauma, five minutes out. The room is warm and the lights are bright, packages of surgical instruments, wrapped in stiff, dark blue cloth and labeled with strips of white tape, are neatly arranged on the countertop. Monitors, emit a rainbow of colored numbers and wave forms; yet, remain eerily silent. Stainless steel, IV poles, draped with clear plastic tubing and liters of warmed, lactated ringers IV solution, stand beside the rapid fluid infuser. A cooler with a large red cross on its top stands ready, filled with 6 units of O negative blood and 3 units of platelets, in what is called a trauma pack. Everyone has a job to do, and when the patient arrives their actions appear robotic, well practiced and exactly in sync, with the rest of the team. Conversation is kept to a minimum, emotions are kept on a very short leash and fear, although always present, does not dictate the actions of the team.

Over the Fourth of July, this exact scene was played out over and over again, in hospitals across our nation, as protestors, joined by rioters and warring gang members took to the streets of Chicago, Washington D.C, Atlanta, New York, Baltimore, and a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, known as, Hoover. During what should have been a celebration filled with the laughter of children, family BBQ's, and an evening of fireworks, our nation suffered one of the worst weekends of violence on record and saw the lives of our most innocent, ended, in a hail of gunfire.

It would come as no surprise, if many of you reading this, had not heard of the violence and senseless killings which occurred over the Fourth of July. The main reason for this lack of information is the fact, the media simply does not want you to know the truth about the Black Lives Matter movement and their push to defund the police. In an open admission in 2015, long before Donald Trump was elected President, Black Lives Matter co-founder's, Patrisse Cullors and Alicia Garza explained, "the leaders of Black Lives Matter, are trained Marxist's", following the ideology of their mentor, Eric Mann. In 1969, Eric Mann was part of the organization known as, The Weather Underground, an anti-government organization calling for "direct action", and seeking to overthrow the US Government. Later that same year, The Weather Underground was classified by the FBI as a, "domestic terror organization."

However, all of the media's dis-information, dis-honest coverage and outright lies, cannot cover-up the truth. The truth can only be found by speaking to the residents living in the neighborhoods being ravaged by the riots and who understand all to well, the real reason behind the violence. There is no escape for the young Mother, struggling to raise her children on her own. There is no future for the young, Black, teenager, abandoned by a failed public education system, which has been gutted of the tools necessary to provide him with a decent education.

For decades, politicians have made promises of a better future, and for decades those promises have been quickly abandoned, once the election was over. With all of the riots, the protests and the media coverage telling us, Black Lives Matter, where is the outcry for loss of the Black life, taken by the hand of another Black individual? None of the self-righteous celebrities, sports heros, or founders of Black Lives Matter, actually live in the inner city neighborhoods being looted and burned. They hide behind gated estates, protected by their personal armed security, drinking imported bottled water, eating gourmet ice cream and lecturing the people on how the US is, and has always been a nation of racists, un-redeemable and un- salvageable.

Yet, once we begin to peel away the political rhetoric and look at the real problems, resulting from decades of corruption by city leaders, more interested in consolidating their power and continuing their self-enrichment, a much clearer picture begins to emerge. These are the true oppressors, unwilling to help improve the schools, unwilling to take steps necessary to attract business investment bringing employment opportunities to local neighborhoods and more than anything, they are unwilling to admit to their own failed leadership.

Before you take my word, or anyones else's word for that matter, listen to the words of a Black man, by the name of John Ayala. For over thirty years, Ayala has been involved with his local community, not only raising his own family, but acting as a mentor to local youth. Understanding , if he was to truly help his community, he would be required to leave the relative safety of his home and meet the local gang members on their turf….the streets.

In 1989, Ayala joined the local Guardian Angels organization, beginning what would become his life's work. Ayala is a big man, big in stature and even larger in his compassion. Knowing if he was to enter the street world, he would need the means to protect himself. As an ardent defender of the 2nd Amendment, Ayala began taking firearms classes, eventually becoming a Certified Firearms Instructor and acquiring his Concealed Weapons Permit.

The training Ayala received, drove home the first rule of gunfighting. If you are to survive a gunfight, you must…AVOID the gunfight, if at all possible. Understanding, a firearm, would not in and of itself protect him, Ayala also studied martial arts and self defense, baton combat. Yet armed with all of his training and his self defense skills, Ayala understood the value of meeting people where they live, and talking to them, as opposed to talking at them. In 2003 Ayala moved to Washington, D.C. and founded the D.C. Chapter of the Guardian Angels.

For better than thirty years, Ayala used his head and his heart, meeting with gang members and politicians alike, in an effort to stop the violence in Washington, D.C. The respect he gained from both D.C. political leaders; as well as, the gang members, earned him the nickname, "Unique King".

As the violence and rioting began increasing in Washington, D.C., it was Ayala who requested, and was granted, the opportunity to meet with D.C., Democrat Mayor, Muriel Bowser, to discuss a strategy to end the violence, in his beloved Washington, D.C.

However, not even his persuasive manner and impassioned plea's to Mayor Bowser, were enough to convince the mayor to act and bring the violence in her city to an end. In what can only be seen as a cruel act of fate, the Ayala family themselves, suffered the ultimate loss. On July 4, 2020, eleven year old Davon McNeal, wanted to retrieve the cell phone charger he had left at his Aunt's house earlier in the day. After driving her son back to his Aunts home, the young boy jumped out of his Mothers car and ran across the street. Davon was caught in a crossfire between rival, D.C. gang members and died on the street, in front of his Aunts house, as his Mother watched from her vehicle. Davon McNeal, was the Grandson, of John and Wanda Ayala.

In a public statement following the the death of his Grandson, John Ayala, did not lay blame for the loss of his precious child at the feet of any perceived oppressors, neither did he blame capitalism, nor racism, or even COVID-19. John Ayala simply asked one question, "When are people who look like me, going to stop killing people, who look like me?