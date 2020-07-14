Helena Police Department News

July 14, 2020

On 07/13/20 at 0041 hours, an Officer responded to the 2000 block of Cannon for a report of a possible physical altercation.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a 35-year-old male was placed under arrest for 2nd offense partner family member assault and misdemeanor assault.

 

On 07/13/20 at 0454 hours, an Officer responded to the 1200 block of Prospect for a report of an individual trespassing at the location.  At the conclusion of the investigation, a 45-year-old female was cited for trespass to property and obstructing a peace officer and released.

 

**On July 13th, the Helena Police Department responded to 75 calls for service.  A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows:  (2) injury crashes, (5) non-injury crashes, (5) animal related calls, (2) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (11) suspicious incidents, (2) thefts, (2) trespass complaints and conducted (5) welfare checks.

 

