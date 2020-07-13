City Of Laurel Montana Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News

On July 6th, 2020, Laurel Police Officer Ryan Sedgwick issued Alan Zekeriah Romero a citation for speeding 51 mph in a posted 25-speed zone.

On July 6th, 2020, Laurel Police Officer Fredric Gregory issued a citation to Paul Anthony Griffin for Exceeding restricted speed limit.

On June 26th, 2020, Laurel Police Officer Joshua McFarlan issued Jerry Lee Keller, a Tk-920-2020-0000258 for Criminal Mischief Pecuniary Loss Less than $1,500. Jerry Lee Keller plead guilty and was fined $1,500 and restitution of $265.00 with $500.00 suspended and costs of $85.00

On July 8th, 2020, Laurel Police Officer Joshua McFarlan issued TK-9020-2020-0000266 to Mason Patrick Seymour for possessing intoxicating substance while under the age of 21 his second offense. Mason Patrick Seymour plead guilty and was fined $600.00 with $300.00 suspended and costs of $85.00

Austin Anton Specht was issued a citation for Theft his first offense on June 626, 2020, TK-920-2020-0000264, Citation #A54570.

On July 4th, 2020, Larry Steven Roberts Jr. issued a citation #A54574 TK-920-2020-0000274 for Criminal Trespass To Property.

June 30th, 2020, Brad Willis Herden was issued a citation#A54572 TK-920-2020-0000268 for disorderly conduct.

Malachy Camon Black was issued a citation #A53919

Matthew James Ortega arrested for Aggravated DUI his first offense, TK-920-2020-0000271, and citation #A54656.

On July 4th, 2020, Paul Joseph Manning arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol his first offense.

On June 27th, 2020, Malachy Camon Black, was issued a citation #A53919 for possession intoxicating substances while under the age of 21 his first offense.

Thomas Andrew Marin was issued (2) Dog at large-tickets and (2) dog with no tag citations on July 7th, 2020.

Brian Clark Aichele was issued a citation for Fireworks prohibited in certain areas on July 8th, 2020.

Brian Leroy Nicholas was issued a stop sign violation on June 26th, 2020. Tk-920-2020-0000262.

Jessica Rae Mills was issued a citation on June 26th, 2020, for driving a vehicle while suspended or revoked her first offense.

Julee Beth Chapman issued a citation on June 30th, 2020, for driving a motor vehicle while suspended or revoked her first offense.

Luke Jordan Mclaughlin issued a citation on July 1st, 2020, for operating a vehicle with liability insurance in effect his first offense.

Wendy Lee Story issued a citation for reckless driving on July 3rd, 3030, her first offense. citation #A53465.

On July 3rd, 2020, Shelly Jean Berger issued a citation for operating a vehicle without liability insurance in effect her first offense and Driving while suspended or revoked, her second offense. Citation #A53466

On July 4th, 2020, Kimberly Escobar issued a citation for driving while suspended or revoked his first offense. Citation #A53467.

Rocco Lee Myers was issued a citation for driving while suspended or revoked his first offense. Citation #A53920.

Natacha Marie Harrison was issued a citation for operating without liability insurance in effect on her third offense. Citation #A53921.

Matthew James Ortega failed to have (2) headlamps adequately installed on an operating vehicle. Citation #A54656.

Ihysai Shandel Vizacya cited for driving without a valid driver's license #A55321.

Nora Sharon Minch was issued a ticket for signal violation and reckless driving her first offense.