Helena Police Department News

7/9/20 @ 0929 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of Fuller Ave for a welfare check on a female. Officers were able to locate the female and while checking on the female, learned the male that was with the female had a valid no contact order in place. The male took off from Officers upon arrival. The Officers were able to locate the male (49 YOA) the next day and place him under arrest for the No Contact Order violation. The male was booked into the LCSO Jail.

7/11/20 @ 0955 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to a business in the 400 block of N. Last Chance Gulch for a report of a male that is trespassing in the business. The male had been previously trespassed by the business. Investigation into the matter led to a 45 year old male being issued a citation for misdemeanor trespass. The male was referred to Helena Municipal Court.

7/11/20 @ 1503 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to a business in the 00 block of West Broadway St for a report of a theft. Investigation into the matter led to a 45 year old male being issued a citation for misdemeanor theft. The male was referred to Helena Municipal Court.

**On July 11th, the Helena Police Department responded to 69 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (3) non-injury crashes, (5) animal related calls, (6) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (5) suspicious incidents, (1) theft, (6) trespass complaints and conducted (3) welfare checks.