U.S. Montana Senator Steve Daines : We Must Ban Funding For Cities, States That Allow Anarchy In The Streets.

U.S. SENATE – U.S. Senator Steve Daines sponsored the Ending Taxpayer Funding of Anarchy Act which would restrict federal funding to cities and states that allow “anarchist jurisdictions” when local or city governments give up their duty to protect its citizens from non-governmental actors and protestors and no longer provide police, fire, or emergency medical services.

“We cannot let mob rule dominate our cities and communities. Our tax dollars should go towards restoring public safety, not enabling chaos and destruction,” Daines said.

This legislation follows the shooting and killing of a 16 year old minor in the Seattle anarchist jurisdiction, called CHOP, formerly known as CHAZ, which was disbanded a few weeks ago.

Nearby businesses and property owners filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Seattle, claiming officials have been too tolerant of those who created the zone and that officials have deprived property owners of their property rights by allowing while the zone existed.

Daines is committed to fighting for the rule of law and stands against the anarchy that has taken over cities across America.