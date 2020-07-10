Shelia Marie Schenk Of Shepherd Montana Arrested For Partner Family Member Assault

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled. Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings woman, 36-year-old Shelia Marie Schenk of Shepherd Montana, was arrested and charged with Partner Family Member Assault, her first offense.

According to Law Enforcement records, dispatch sent Deputy Simpson badge#3097 to the address of 8730 Razor Creek drive for was reported as an assault.

Once Deputy Simpson arrived on the scene at the address of 8730 Razor Creek Drive, Deputy Simpson met with the victim(s), who advised Deputy Simpson that he and his wife were out drinking. The male victim stated his children became restless, so he decided to leave the restaurant.

As the let his wife became verbally angry and argued with him all the way home. His wife was so upset that she left home but returned a short time later and assaulted him without warning. The victim was struck multiple times in the face and the back of the head.

The male victim took the two minor children and left home and went for a walk, hoping that it would deescalate Shelia Marie Schenk.

As they walked, Shelia Marie Schenk is accused of following her husband and the children, nearly hitting both the children and their father with the vehicle she was driving.

The children told Deputy Simpson that they observed their mother striking their father multiple times.

Deputy Simpson was talking to the father and the children, and Deputy Simpson noticed that both the father and children seemed scared and would quickly walk behind the patrol car when an on-coming vehicle would approach.

The father was crying and had considerable swelling on the right side of his face. The children also appeared to be scared of their mother, Shelia Marie Schenk. Shelia Schenk weighs 170 lbs, and the victim only weighs 150 lbs.

Shelia Marie Schenk detained and remanded into the Yellowstone County Detention Center for a PFMA offense.