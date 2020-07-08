Homicide Of Homeless Man

July 8, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

 

Syndicated by:

77th Area:  On July 7, 2020, around 10:48 p.m., a homicide occurred in the alley located south of 81st Street and between Hoover Street and Vermont Avenue.

 

 A nearby witness heard several gunshots and discovered a victim on the ground with several gunshot wounds.  The victim is described as a 22-year-old Black male and may be a person experiencing homelessness.

 

The witness did not see or hear any suspect or suspects.  

 

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead.

 

It is unknown if this incident is gang-related.

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Corrupt Democrat Lt. Gov Cooney Caught Red Handed Violating the Montana Code Of Ethics Using Taxpayer Money For His Personal Campaign Benefit

July 8, 2020

Cheyenne Wyoming Detectives Receive Meritorious Service Award

July 8, 2020

Supreme Court Rules In Favor Of Trump Administration's Exemption Of Religious Employers From Affordable Care Act Known As OBAMACARE or OBAMAGATE

July 8, 2020

Homicide Of Homeless Man

July 8, 2020

The Washington Examiner Reports That Joe Biden Will Require Public Companies, Pension Plans And Financial Institutions To Disclose “climate risks” And...

July 8, 2020

Billings Shooting UPDATE Of 21-Year-Old Male Victim Preston J. Gregor: Billings Police Say Gregor Was Intoxicated

July 7, 2020

Cheyenne Wyoming Police Department Need Help In Identifying Who The Subjects Are Who Robbed AT&T Wireless Store

July 7, 2020

Cody Wyoming Police Department News

July 7, 2020

Another Shooting In The City of Billings: Are The Billings Police Loosing The Battle On Crime? 8 Homicides In Just 11 Weeks

July 7, 2020

Yellowstone County Criminal Case Arraignments

July 6, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic