Homicide Of Homeless Man

77th Area: On July 7, 2020, around 10:48 p.m., a homicide occurred in the alley located south of 81st Street and between Hoover Street and Vermont Avenue.

A nearby witness heard several gunshots and discovered a victim on the ground with several gunshot wounds. The victim is described as a 22-year-old Black male and may be a person experiencing homelessness.

The witness did not see or hear any suspect or suspects.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the location and pronounced the victim dead.

It is unknown if this incident is gang-related.