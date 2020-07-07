Cody Wyoming Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

July 06, 2020ARRESTS:07/06/20

Austin Kondash, Cody, 22, Arrested for Warrant, (Incident #2007060086)Total 911 Calls – 4 *==========================================================================04:00 Patrol-Extra 2007060006 Officer initiated activity at Mountain View Dr, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================07:58 Traffic Stop 2007060013 Officer initiated activity at 29TH St/Granite Ave, Cody. TS- driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================08:16 Traffic Stop 2007060015 Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS- citation for speed. . Disposition: Citation Issued. *==========================================================================09:31 Animal-Noisy 2007060027 Occurred at Canal Park on Alger Ave. . End of 16th s, 2 German shepherds braking nonstop - on going issue. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.*==========================================================================09:52 Child Welfare 2007060028 Occurred at Maverik North on Big Horn Ave. . Child sitting in back of the van, appears to be tied up and in some sort of cage. . .*==========================================================================09:53 Warrant Service Attempt 2007060030 Officer initiated activity at Rumsey Ave, Cody. . Disposition: No Service. *==========================================================================

10:45 Motor Vehicle Crash 2007060041 Occurred at Wal-Mart on Yellowstone Ave. . Hit & Run No injury.. . Disposition: See Report. *==========================================================================12:27 Animal Call - Other 2007060051 Occurred at Buffalo Bill Center of The West on Sheridan Ave. . Dog locked in a vehicle for about an hour, window is cracked. Vehicle is parked in the-back lot from main parking area. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival.*==========================================================================12:43 Trespass Complaint 2007060054 Occurred at Dept Of Workforce Services on Blackburn Ave. . Delayed occurred with the last hour, male screaming at RP and staff, being verbally abusive and showing very aggressive behavior, upset that he had to wait outside due to restrictions. White male approx 602, average weight, brown hair-left in a vehicle. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.*==========================================================================12:51 Patrol-Extra 2007060057 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================13:29 Animal Call - Other 2007060060 Occurred at 14TH St/Salsbury Ave. RP says there are 2 dogs in a yellow and white camper that may not have adequate food or water. RP says she has seen the dogs in there for days, but has not seen anyone attending to them. . Disposition: Unfounded. *==========================================================================14:15 Other Law Violations 2007060069 Occurred at Wal-Mart on Yellowstone Ave. . Out w/subjects panhandling. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================14:21 Warrant Service Attempt 2007060072 Officer initiated activity at Central Ave, Cody. . Disposition: No Service.*==========================================================================14:56 Civil Standby 2007060077 Occurred at Wal-Mart on Yellowstone Ave. . RP would like to speak with an officer about retrieving her vehicle from the above location. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================15:07 Parking Problem 2007060078 Occurred on 11TH St. RP says there is a black subaru that has been parked in front of his house for over a month. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================15:21 Suspicious Activity 2007060079 Occurred at Mentock Park on Blackburn Ave. . 3rd party, 4 -boys 13 yom range, were trying to light bags of paper on fire in the dumpster, others in the area stopped them before they could light them one wearing bright orange shirt, no further. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================16:05 Warrant Service Attempt 2007060086 Officer initiated activity at 29TH St/Central Ave, Cody. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================18:33 Child Welfare 2007060113 Occurred in Cody. RP would like to speak to a officer about child neglect at the above address. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================

19:20 Traffic Stop 2007060118 Officer initiated activity at 24TH St/Big Horn Ave, Cody. TS - warned for FTS at stop sign. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================21:11 Fireworks Complaint 2007060124 Occurred on Mallard St. Neighbor at this address is lighting off fireworks, randomly, they are going off over the RP's driveway. . Disposition: Citation Issued. *==========================================================================21:18 Disturbance 2007060126 Occurred at Beck Lake Park on 14TH St. . RP states that a black truck is up at the top lake 4 adults arguing. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================21:30 Traffic Stop 2007060127 Officer initiated activity at North Fork Anglers, Sheridan Ave, Cody. . Disposition: No Action Taken. *==========================================================================21:38 Patrol-Extra 2007060128 Officer initiated activity at Ponderosa Campground, 8TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================21:44 Patrol-Extra 2007060129 Officer initiated activity at Cody Rodeo Grounds, West Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================21:47 Patrol-Extra 2007060130 Officer initiated activity at Mountain View Dr, Cody. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================21:58 Patrol-Extra 2007060132 Officer initiated activity at Absaroka Bay Rv Park, Highway 14-16-20 E, Cody. . Disposition: Completed. *==========================================================================22:05 Patrol-Extra 2007060134 Officer initiated activity at Koa, Highway 14-16-20 E, Cody. . Disposition: Completed