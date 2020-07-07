Cheyenne Wyoming Police Department Need Help In Identifying Who The Subjects Are Who Robbed AT&T Wireless Store

CHEYENNE,Wyo.—On June 22, 2020 ataround 6:30pm, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the AT&T Wireless store at 1740 Dell Range Blvd. #A.

The store manager reported that two males told him they had guns and left after stealing cash and merchandise.

Assistance is needed in identifying the subjects in the below photos.If anyone has any information, we ask that you contact Detective Baca with the Cheyenne Police Department at 307-633-6617.