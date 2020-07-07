Billings Shooting UPDATE Of 21-Year-Old Male Victim Preston J. Gregor: Billings Police Say Gregor Was Intoxicated

July 7, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings Police indicated that the 21-year-old shooting victim occurred in the 600 block of Samuel Court at 11:25 p.m.

 

According to a 911 dispatch, appraised that the caller stated that someone had suffered a gunshot to the chest.  The 21-year-old male was found lying down in the street with a gunshot wound to his chest.  

 

The 911 call was initially a disturbance call with a person being held at gunpoint by another person.  However, at about 11:13 p.m.,  dispatch alerted Billings Police Officers that a male was walking out in traffic across from the Town Pump located at 450 Main Street.  

 

Billings Police are now saying that this 21-year-old shooting victim was the same intoxicated male walking in Main Street. 

The name of the shooting victim is 21-year-old, Preston J. Gregor, of Billings.  Gregor died after being shot in the abdomen.  According to Police the shooter is 52-year-old.  The shooter was interviewed and then released.  No charges have been filed.

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
