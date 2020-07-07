Another Shooting In The City of Billings: Are The Billings Police Loosing The Battle On Crime? 8 Homicides In Just 11 Weeks
Syndicated by: Montana News
20-49557 7/6/20 @ 2333 hrs shooting occurred in the 600 block of Samuel Ct. 21 year old male victim was transported to a Billings hospital via AMR with single gunshot wound to chest.
The male victim is currently in critical condition.
The investigation is on-going. The Billings Police have indicated that their is no threat to the general public. According to a social media comment on Twitter by Sgt Hoeger.
As of 9:30 a.m. this morning the Montana News verified that the 21-year-old shooting victim succumbed to his injuries and is deceased.
In another social media posting, according to a Twitter comment that was left by Sgt Hoeger, of the Billings Police Department.
20-49588 7/7/20 @ 0345 hrs shots fired reported in the 500 block of S 32nd. 28 year old male transported to hospital via AMR with a head wound which was non-life threatening.
2 male suspects fled on foot/bicycle and not located. Head wound was not a gunshot wound. Sgt Hoeger. No further information is available at this time since the investigation is still on-going.
********************************
The Billings Police Department Chief Rich St. John, wants more money for his department. The Billings public tax payers are at odds with that pipe dream.
Featured Posts
Recent Posts
Search By Tags
I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!