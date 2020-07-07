Another Shooting In The City of Billings: Are The Billings Police Loosing The Battle On Crime? 8 Homicides In Just 11 Weeks

July 7, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

20-49557 7/6/20 @ 2333 hrs shooting occurred in the 600 block of Samuel Ct. 21 year old male victim was transported to a Billings hospital via AMR with single gunshot wound to chest.

 

The male victim is currently in critical condition.

 

The investigation is on-going.   The Billings Police have indicated that their is no threat to the general public.  According to a social media comment on Twitter by Sgt Hoeger.

 

As of 9:30 a.m. this morning the Montana News verified that the 21-year-old shooting victim succumbed to his injuries and is deceased.

 

 

In another social media posting, according to a Twitter comment that was left by Sgt Hoeger, of the Billings Police Department.

 

20-49588 7/7/20 @ 0345 hrs shots fired reported in the 500 block of S 32nd. 28 year old male transported to hospital via AMR with a head wound which was non-life threatening.

 

2 male suspects fled on foot/bicycle and not located. Head wound was not a gunshot wound. Sgt Hoeger.   No further information is available at this time since the investigation is still on-going.

 

********************************

 

The Billings Police Department Chief Rich St. John, wants more money for his department. The Billings public tax payers are at odds with that pipe dream.

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Billings Shooting UPDATE Of 21-Year-Old Male Victim Preston J. Gregor: Billings Police Say Gregor Was Intoxicated

July 7, 2020

Cheyenne Wyoming Police Department Need Help In Identifying Who The Subjects Are Who Robbed AT&T Wireless Store

July 7, 2020

Cody Wyoming Police Department News

July 7, 2020

Another Shooting In The City of Billings: Are The Billings Police Loosing The Battle On Crime? 8 Homicides In Just 11 Weeks

July 7, 2020

Yellowstone County Criminal Case Arraignments

July 6, 2020

Yellowstone County Arrest Report

July 6, 2020

Drive-By Shooting Results In Fatality

July 5, 2020

Helena Police Department News

July 5, 2020

Hunting Politicians -- You Can Only Oppress The People For So Long!

July 5, 2020

Information Regarding Homicide At Oakwood Ave And La Brea Ave

July 4, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic