Drive-By Shooting Results In Fatality

July 5, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

Wilmington:  The Los Angeles Police Department’s Harbor Area Homicide Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the drive-by shooting death of 19-year-old Daniel Felipe Delgado.  

 

On July 5, 2020, at approximately 1:45 a.m., Daniel Felipe Delgado was driving eastbound Pacific Coast Highway near Drumm Avenue when a vehicle with unknown suspect(s) drove by and fired multiple rounds, striking Delgado.  

 

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported Delgado to a local hospital.  Medical staff attempted to revive Delgado, however he died from his injuries.  

 

The suspect’s vehicle was described as an unknown make/model dark silver in color.  

 

At this time, the detectives do not have any leads as to the suspect’s identity and are asking for the public’s help.

 

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Detectives Tiffin and Coffee, Harbor Area Detectives, at (310)726-7884 or (310)726-7887.

 

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Drive-By Shooting Results In Fatality

July 5, 2020

Helena Police Department News

July 5, 2020

Hunting Politicians -- You Can Only Oppress The People For So Long!

July 5, 2020

Information Regarding Homicide At Oakwood Ave And La Brea Ave

July 4, 2020

North Hollywood Fatal Hit And Run Traffic Collision

July 4, 2020

Senior L.A. Detention Officer Erica McAdoo Dies From China-WuHan COVID-19 Complications.

July 4, 2020

America Celebrates 244 Years Of Being A God-Fearing, 2nd Amendment Gun Rights Family Loving Nation. Happy Birthday America

July 4, 2020

Laurel Montana Crime Data

July 4, 2020

Helena Police Department News

July 2, 2020

Homicide "Assault With A Deadly Weapon"

July 2, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic