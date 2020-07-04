Senior L.A. Detention Officer Erica McAdoo Dies From China-WuHan COVID-19 Complications.

July 4, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

Death of Department Employee due to COVID-19

It is with extreme sadness, the Los Angeles Police Department is reporting the tragic passing of Senior Detention Officer Erica McAdoo, from complications due to COVID-19.

 

She lost her valiant battle with corona-virus late yesterday. She is survived by her loving family.

 

Please keep them in your prayers, along with the 287 Department employees who are currently at home after having been exposed to or have tested positive for COVID-19

