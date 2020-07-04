North Hollywood Fatal Hit And Run Traffic Collision

July 4, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

North Hollywood:  The Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Traffic Division Detectives are investigating a fatal hit and run traffic collision that occurred on Victory Boulevard at the Hollywood Freeway overpass.

 

On Friday, July 3, 2020, around 8:30 p.m., a dark colored SUV was traveling eastbound

Victory Boulevard when it collided with a pedestrian on the roadway. The pedestrian appeared to be crossing in a southbound direction across Victory Boulevard when he got hit. The driver fled the scene and failed to stop to render aid or identify themselves as required by law.

 

Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced the male pedestrian dead at scene. He was described as a 35-year-old Male, White. His name will not be released until

next-of-kin has been notified.

 

Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.   

 

On April 15, 2015, the City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension and

 

 

conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Drive-By Shooting Results In Fatality

July 5, 2020

Helena Police Department News

July 5, 2020

Hunting Politicians -- You Can Only Oppress The People For So Long!

July 5, 2020

Information Regarding Homicide At Oakwood Ave And La Brea Ave

July 4, 2020

North Hollywood Fatal Hit And Run Traffic Collision

July 4, 2020

Senior L.A. Detention Officer Erica McAdoo Dies From China-WuHan COVID-19 Complications.

July 4, 2020

America Celebrates 244 Years Of Being A God-Fearing, 2nd Amendment Gun Rights Family Loving Nation. Happy Birthday America

July 4, 2020

Laurel Montana Crime Data

July 4, 2020

Helena Police Department News

July 2, 2020

Homicide "Assault With A Deadly Weapon"

July 2, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic