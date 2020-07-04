Laurel Montana Crime Data

Syndicated by: Montana News

The following people from the city of Laurel Montana were either issued a citation and or a non-citation these cases are from June 11, 2020 through June 18, 2020 they are as followsL:



Gregory Scott Badley, ticket number 920-2020 000-0236 was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.



Ethan Colt Geehan, ticket number 920-2020 000-0238 was issued a ticket for driving under the influence of alcohol, his third offense.



Leski John Hayden, ticket number 920-2020 000-0247 was issued a ticket for driving under the influence of alcohol his third offense.



Philip Justen Fowler, ticket number 920-2020 000-0239 was issued a ticket for driving under the influence of alcohol his second offense.



Scott Wayne Breding, ticket number 920-2020 000-0240 was issued a citation for driving under the influence of alcohol his first offense.



Jeremy J Giles, ticket number 920-2020 000-0241 was issued a driving under the influence of alcohol citation his first offense.



Lisa Marie Olsen, ticket number 920-2020 000-0242 was issued a citation for operating with alcohol concentration of .08% BAC or greater her first offense.



Alexis Dominique Fritz, ticket number 920-2020 000-0235 issued a citation for having a nuisance dog.



Mollyrose Ann Harding, ticket number 920-2020 000-0245 issued a citation for partner family member assault causing bodily injury to family or partner.



Matthew Michael Metzger, ticket number 920-2020 000-0243 issued a citation for speeding in a restricted speed limit area.



Zekeriah Alan Romero, ticket number 920-2020 0000246 issued a speeding ticket for exceeding the speed limit.



Lisa Marie Olsen, ticket number 920-2020 000-0242 issued a citation for speeding in the restricted speed limit area.



Ethan Colt Geehan, ticket number 920-2020 000-0238 was issued a citation for driving a motor vehicle while his privilege to do so was suspended or revoked.



Erin Chase Frank, ticket number 920-2020 000-0244 was issued a citation for reckless driving his first offense.



Gregory Scott Bradley, ticket number 920-2020 000-0236 was issued a citation for being an intoxicated pedestrian walking or standing on roadway or shoulder.



Leski John Hayden, ticket number 920-2020 000-0247 issued a citation for operating without liability insurance is first offense.



Wyatt Austin Webb, ticket number 920-2020 000-0237 operating without liability insurance in effect his first offense.



Scott Wayne Breding, ticket number 920-2020 000-0240 was issued a citation for flashing signal violation red or yellow.



Jeremy Jay Giles, ticket number 920-2020 000-0241 was issued a citation for a stop sign violation, and ticket number 920-2020 000-0241 operating without liability insurance in effect his third offense.





************************************************

The following individuals were issued from the city of Laurel Police Department either a citation and/or non-citation between the dates of June 19, 2020 through June 24, 2020 they are as follows:



*************************************************

Sean Austin Bennett criminal case 920-2020 000-0014 is first violation of a protective order, including his first offense for stalking.



Jerry Lee Keller, citation number A53-4614 criminal mischief pecuniary loss less than $1,500.00



Helen Elizabeth Michaels, citation A54746 and A54747 charged with two counts of theft obtaining or exerting unauthorized control over what another's property her first offense.



Sean Austin Bennett criminal case 920-2020 000-0014 is first offense for privacy in communications.



Caitlin Michael Bosse, citation A54652 failure of disorderly persons to disburse.



Jeffrey James Mapel, citation A53459 criminal possession of dangerous drugs marijuana 60 g or less second offense.



Jacob Howard Vetter. Citation A54653 driving under the influence of called his first offense.



Jeffrey James Mapel, revocation of suspended or deferred sentence including his second revocation of suspended or deferred sentence both ticket number 920-2020 000-0025.



Paul Anthony Griffin, citation A55320 speeding in restricted speed zone.



Jeffrey James Mapel, citation A53459 second offense driving a motor vehicle while Preuss do so is suspended or revoked.



Katie Lynn Albers, citation A5457 stop sign violation.



Jacob Howard Vetter, citation A54653 flashing signal violation red or yellow.



Kevin Lee Pisk, citation A54716 is first offense for reckless driving.



Pamela Kay Schaffer citation A54717 operating without liability insurance in effect her first offense.



Lynette Marie Schartz, citation aA4718 her first offense for driving without a valid drivers license.

