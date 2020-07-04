Information Regarding Homicide At Oakwood Ave And La Brea Ave

Syndicated by: Montana News
Los Angeles Wilshire Area: On July 3, 2020, around 11:30 p.m., a homicide occurred near the area of Oakwood Avenue and La Brea Avenue. During a verbal and physical altercation, suspect a male Black approximately 20 to 30-years old, produced a handgun and shot the victim, a male Black approximately 20 to 30-years old.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced. It is unknown if the incident is gang related.
