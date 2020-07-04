Information Regarding Homicide At Oakwood Ave And La Brea Ave

July 4, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

Los Angeles Wilshire Area:  On July 3, 2020, around 11:30 p.m., a homicide occurred near the area of Oakwood Avenue and La Brea Avenue.   During a verbal and physical altercation, suspect a male Black approximately 20 to 30-years old, produced a handgun and shot the victim, a male Black approximately 20 to 30-years old.  

 

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced.  It is unknown if the incident is gang related.

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Drive-By Shooting Results In Fatality

July 5, 2020

Helena Police Department News

July 5, 2020

Hunting Politicians -- You Can Only Oppress The People For So Long!

July 5, 2020

Information Regarding Homicide At Oakwood Ave And La Brea Ave

July 4, 2020

North Hollywood Fatal Hit And Run Traffic Collision

July 4, 2020

Senior L.A. Detention Officer Erica McAdoo Dies From China-WuHan COVID-19 Complications.

July 4, 2020

America Celebrates 244 Years Of Being A God-Fearing, 2nd Amendment Gun Rights Family Loving Nation. Happy Birthday America

July 4, 2020

Laurel Montana Crime Data

July 4, 2020

Helena Police Department News

July 2, 2020

Homicide "Assault With A Deadly Weapon"

July 2, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic