America Celebrates 244 Years Of Being A God-Fearing, 2nd Amendment Gun Rights Family Loving Nation. Happy Birthday America
Today, we celebrate 244 years of our exceptional Nation, that in its inception broke the historical norm.
We commemorate the freedom that generations before us have fought to defend, and embrace our responsibility to pass the gift of liberty to our children and grandchildren.
We live in the greatest country on Earth.
Happy Independence Day!
- MTGOP
