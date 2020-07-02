Homicide "Assault With A Deadly Weapon"

Syndicated by: Montana News
Los Angeles Southwest Division: On June 30, 2020, around 11:26 p.m., a homicide occurred in the 4100 block of Garthwaite Avenue. Officers responded to an, “Assault with a dead weapon” radio call.
Upon arrival, officers located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was unable to provide a suspect description due to his condition.
Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased.
This incident was not gang-related, and the victim was not a person experiencing homelessness.
2nd Homicide:
Los Angeles Southwest Division: On June 30, 2020, around 11:26 p.m., a homicide occurred in the 4100 block of Garthwaite Avenue.
Officers responded to an, “Assault with a dead weapon” radio call. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was unable to provide a suspect description due to his condition.
Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. This incident was not gang-related, and the victim was not a person experiencing homelessness.
Featured Posts
Recent Posts
Search By Tags
I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!