Helena Police Department News

At 1000 hours, Officers were dispatched to Municipal Court for a report of a male there with a valid arrest warrant. The 20-year-old Helena man was arrested and booked into the LCSO jail.

At 2023 hours, Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Broadwater Circle for a report of a family disturbance between a male and female.

When Officers arrived, they located the involved parties and identified them.

It was discovered the male, a 21-year-old Helena man, had a valid warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and booked into the LCSO jail.

The Helena Police Department responded to 98 calls for service. Of those calls, they responded to 7 crashes, 8 animal calls, 5 Disorderly/Disturbance calls, 7 Suspicious Circumstance calls, 9 theft calls, 1 trespassing complaint, 6 welfare Checks, and conducted 13 traffic stops.