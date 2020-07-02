Helena Police Department News

July 2, 2020

At 1000 hours, Officers were dispatched to Municipal Court for a report of a male there with a valid arrest warrant.  The 20-year-old Helena man was arrested and booked into the LCSO jail.  

 

At 2023 hours, Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Broadwater Circle for a report of a family disturbance between a male and female.

 

When Officers arrived, they located the involved parties and identified them.

 

It was discovered the male, a 21-year-old Helena man, had a valid warrant for his arrest.  He was arrested and booked into the LCSO jail.       

   

 

The Helena Police Department responded to 98 calls for service.  Of those calls, they responded to 7 crashes, 8 animal calls, 5 Disorderly/Disturbance calls,  7 Suspicious Circumstance calls, 9 theft calls, 1 trespassing complaint, 6 welfare Checks, and conducted 13 traffic stops.

 

