Montana Radical Democrats, Are Wanting To Defund And Abolish Law Enforcement.

HELENA, Mont. – The left’s movement to ‘defund the police’ is taking hold across the country, and Montana is no exception.



Last week, the Bozeman City Commission diverted$61,000 intended for a new police cruiser at the Bozeman Police Department towards citywide anti-discrimination training. And just yesterday, the Helena City Commission announced their plan to defund the Helena Police Department by $300,000.



While Montana’s Republican nominees have come out to Back the Blue and have denounced calls to ‘defund the police,’ Montana Democrats have dodged the issue and remained silent. The contrast between nominees could not be clearer:



SENATE RACE

SEN. STEVE DAINES in a statement: “The safety of our community should not be political – we should fully fund the Helena Police Department and support our law enforcement.”

MTDEM GOV. STEVE BULLOCK: Silence.



GUBERNATORIAL RACE

CON. GREG GIANFORTE in a statement: “I will oppose any and all efforts to defund and abolish law enforcement.”

MTDEM LT. GOV. MIKE COONEY: Silence.



CONGRESSIONAL RACE

MATT ROSENDALE in a statement: “I strongly oppose efforts to abolish, defund, or take resources away from law enforcement.”

MTDEM KATHLEEN WILLIAMS: Silence.



ATTORNEY GENERAL RACE

AUSTIN KNUDSEN in a statement: “[‘Defund the police’] is not only foolish, it’s dangerous. Montana is experiencing a steep increase in violent crime – up 36% since 2013… Reducing law enforcement presence in Montana is the last thing we should be doing.”

MTDEM RAPH GRAYBILL: Silence.



Montana law enforcement officers and their families have been left high and dry by every candidate at the top of the ticket for the Democratic Party.



This issue can no longer be ignored by the Democrats – Montanans deserve to know where each and every candidate stands.

