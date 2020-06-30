Yellowstone County Deputy Placed On Administrative Leave Over Officer Involved Shooting

June 30, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Editor's Note:  According to information that was gleaned by the Montana News, Deputy Brandon Smart narrowly escaped with his life when crazed driver tried to run over Deputy Brandon Smart.

*********************

Syndicated by: Montana News

On 6-29-20, shortly after 4:00 pm, law enforcement officers attempted to recover a stolen vehicle and apprehend the suspect(s) at the Town Pump at King Avenue West and 32nd Street. Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Smart responded to the scene to assist the other officers. During the incident, the driver of the stolen car, rammed a police car and then drove the stolen car towards and making contact with Deputy Smart, who was outside of his vehicle. At that time, Deputy Smart discharged his firearm at the stolen car. The driver of the car was struck by a bullet but the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time. The car continued out of the parking lot and eventually crashed near King Avenue East and South Billings Blvd. The driver was apprehended and transported to a hospital for treatment. A passenger in the stolen car was also transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.

 

Per normal office procedure in an officer involved shooting, Deputy Smart has been placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation.

 

