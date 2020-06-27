SAFE LA Major Multi-Task Force Preparing Arrests For Those Involved In Protest Demonstrations

Syndicated by: Montana News

The SAFE LA Task Force is conducting criminal investigations for significant

crimes committed during the protests and demonstrations in Los Angeles which

started on May 29, 2020. The task force consists of the following agencies:

· Los Angeles Police Department

· Los Angeles Fire Department

· Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

· United States Attorney’s Office

· Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office

· Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office

· Beverly Hills Police Department

· Santa Monica Police Department

· Torrance Police Department

Persons who committed significant crimes such as looting, burglary, robbery,

vandalism, arson, and assault with great bodily injury will be held accountable

for their actions