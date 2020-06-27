SAFE LA Major Multi-Task Force Preparing Arrests For Those Involved In Protest Demonstrations
Syndicated by: Montana News
The SAFE LA Task Force is conducting criminal investigations for significant
crimes committed during the protests and demonstrations in Los Angeles which
started on May 29, 2020. The task force consists of the following agencies:
· Los Angeles Police Department
· Los Angeles Fire Department
· Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)
· United States Attorney’s Office
· Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office
· Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office
· Beverly Hills Police Department
· Santa Monica Police Department
· Torrance Police Department
Persons who committed significant crimes such as looting, burglary, robbery,
vandalism, arson, and assault with great bodily injury will be held accountable
for their actions
Featured Posts
Recent Posts
Search By Tags
I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!