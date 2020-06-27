Los Angeles California Man 25-Year-Old Quamontae Smith Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Police Officers

June 27, 2020

Los Angeles: On June 25, 2020, Southeast Area patrol officers were responding to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon radio call at 111th Street and Towne Avenue in the City of Los Angeles. Officers observed possible suspects in the 10900 block of South Avalon Boulevard and gave chase on foot. At least one of the suspects shot at the officers while in foot pursuit. Officers did not return fire. Fortunately, neither of the officers were struck by gunfire.

 

The officers established a perimeter and detained several suspects who were subsequently identified to be involved in the initial Assault with a Deadly Weapon. One AR-15 type rifle was recovered from the crime scene along with ballistic evidence to support a shooting had occurred. The investigation is preliminary and still ongoing.

 

One of the suspects detained was identified as being the suspect who fired a weapon at pursuing officers. That suspect was arrested and booked for Attempted Murder. His booking information is as follows:

 

Arrestee: Quamontae Smith

Booking #: 5960802

Date of Birth: 07/02/94 (25-years-old)

Date and Time of Arrest: 06/25/20 at 7:30 a.m.

Booking Charge: 664/187 PC – Attempted Murder

Bail: $1,000.000.00

