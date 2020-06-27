Cheyenne Wyoming Man Joshua Hayden-Ali, Arrested For Terrorist Threats

Syndicated by: Montana News

Cheyenne Wyoming: Man In Custody For Terrorist Threats CHEYENNE,Wyo.—On June 23, 2020, at approximately 1:30pm,officers were dispatched to Cheyenne Frontier Mall (1400 Dell Range Blvd),relative toa disturbance with a gun. While officers were en-route, dispatch advised of a second disturbance report coming from the location with the same male.

Officers arrived on scene and were unable to locate the suspect. Officers contacted two victims at the mall. The two victims stated an African American male stopped in front of their store. The male stopped and talked about how the store was going to be next.

The male then allegedly drew an imaginary window with his fingers,reached in his right hand pocket with his right hand, pulled out a small black revolver and pointed it at the two victims.

The male made a gunshot sound and walked away from the store.

The two female victims stated they were scared and locked themselves in the back room, and called law enforcement. Several other reports from the mall from several different stores all reported that the African American male allegedly caused a disturbance. Due to the male’s actions several other stores in the mall began toclose and lock their door, and have their customers and employees go to the back offices for safety.

The male was located in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard. The male was identified as Joshua Hayden-Ali. He was transported to the Cheyenne Police Department for questioning and then transported to the Laramie County Detention Center where he was booked on the charges of Terrorism Threats & Aggravated Assault (Threat w/Weapon). A firearm was never located.