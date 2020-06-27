Cheyenne Wyoming Man Joshua Hayden-Ali, Arrested For Terrorist Threats

June 27, 2020

|

Montana News

 

Syndicated by: Montana News

Cheyenne Wyoming: Man In Custody For Terrorist Threats CHEYENNE,Wyo.—On June 23, 2020, at approximately 1:30pm,officers were dispatched to Cheyenne Frontier Mall (1400 Dell Range Blvd),relative toa disturbance with a gun. While officers were en-route, dispatch advised of a second disturbance report coming from the location with the same male.

 

Officers arrived on scene and were unable to locate the suspect. Officers contacted two victims at the mall. The two victims stated an African American male stopped in front of their store. The male stopped and talked about how the store was going to be next.

 

The male then allegedly drew an imaginary window with his fingers,reached in his right hand pocket with his right hand, pulled out a small black revolver and pointed it at the two victims.

 

The male made a gunshot sound and walked away from the store.

 

The two female victims stated they were scared and locked themselves in the back room, and called law enforcement. Several other reports from the mall from several different stores all reported that the African American male allegedly caused a disturbance. Due to the male’s actions several other stores in the mall began toclose and lock their door, and have their customers and employees go to the back offices for safety.

 

The male was located in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard. The male was identified as Joshua Hayden-Ali. He was transported to the Cheyenne Police Department for questioning and then transported to the Laramie County Detention Center where he was booked on the charges of Terrorism Threats & Aggravated Assault (Threat w/Weapon). A firearm was never located.

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Cheyenne Wyoming Man Joshua Hayden-Ali, Arrested For Terrorist Threats

June 27, 2020

Los Angeles California Man 25-Year-Old Quamontae Smith Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Police Officers

June 27, 2020

SAFE LA Major Multi-Task Force Preparing Arrests For Those Involved In Protest Demonstrations

June 27, 2020

Liar, Liar, Liar Montana Democrat Steve Bullock Your Pants Are On Fire

June 25, 2020

Covid-19 No Match For A Snack Hack Says Nathan Allen Sayler

June 25, 2020

Following Individuals Have Active Felony Warrants For Their Arrest

June 25, 2020

Gunshot Victim Succumbed To Her Injuries: Case Now A Homicide

June 25, 2020

Another Giant Of Science Has Passed

June 25, 2020

College Football Becomes A Political Football

June 24, 2020

Radical Socialist Democrat, Anti-God, Anti-Gun, Anti-American, Antifa Supporting, Kathleen Williams Proud Of "F" Rating With The NRA

June 24, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic