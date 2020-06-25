Liar, Liar, Liar Montana Democrat Steve Bullock Your Pants Are On Fire

Syndicated by: Montana News

The Fake News media is now covering up Governor Bullock’s flip-flop on the Keystone XL pipeline – claiming he supports this project!

FALSE: “Just like during his long-shot presidential bid, Bullock is touting his bipartisan record … showing support for the Keystone pipeline which crosses the state.”

Let’s take a quick trip down memory lane…



Back in 2013, Governor Bullock did send a letter to President Obama writing to express his “strong support for the Keystone XL Pipeline project”and gave himself a pat on the back to union leaders that he was “on board early behind the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline.”



But, much has changed since then.



In his disastrous run for president last year, Both Ways Bullock flipped on Keystone! During a CNN town hall, Governor Bullock said he’s ‘not comfortable’ with the Keystone XL, and ‘a lot’ would need be done before he would support it.



So, while the Fake News may want to provide cover for Bullock, the facts make clear that he flipped on this job-creating project and now opposes it.



Bullock doesn’t get to have it both ways. Make no mistake – if Bullock becomes Montana’s next U.S. Senator, he’ll be voting right with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi in opposing this critical jobs project that ensures greater North American energy independence.





