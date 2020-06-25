Following Individuals Have Active Felony Warrants For Their Arrest

The pictured individuals are all wanted out of Cheyenne WY for Forgery. They all have active felony warrants.

Assistance is needed in locating the pictured individuals, their names are: Shalon Taylor, Terrel Royal, Margaret Muir, Matthew Dixon, Brittany Sullivan

If you have information

leading to the suspect’s location, arrest, or any other crime, let us know. Call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS or go to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00. The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines.