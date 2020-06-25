Following Individuals Have Active Felony Warrants For Their Arrest

June 25, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

 

 

 

The pictured individuals are all wanted out of Cheyenne WY for Forgery. They all have active felony warrants.

 

Assistance is needed in locating the pictured individuals, their names are: Shalon Taylor, Terrel Royal, Margaret Muir, Matthew Dixon, Brittany Sullivan

 

If you have information

leading to the suspect’s location, arrest, or any other crime, let us know.  Call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS or go to  www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.  The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Please reload

Featured Posts

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
Please reload

Recent Posts

Liar, Liar, Liar Montana Democrat Steve Bullock Your Pants Are On Fire

June 25, 2020

Covid-19 No Match For A Snack Hack Says Nathan Allen Sayler

June 25, 2020

Following Individuals Have Active Felony Warrants For Their Arrest

June 25, 2020

Gunshot Victim Succumbed To Her Injuries: Case Now A Homicide

June 25, 2020

Another Giant Of Science Has Passed

June 25, 2020

College Football Becomes A Political Football

June 24, 2020

Radical Socialist Democrat, Anti-God, Anti-Gun, Anti-American, Antifa Supporting, Kathleen Williams Proud Of "F" Rating With The NRA

June 24, 2020

Dos Vientos Community Preservation Association's Church Zoning Case Is Frivolous

June 23, 2020

Downgrade Energy Usage Using (7) Different Projects

June 23, 2020

Yellowstone County Criminal Law And Motion Criminal Case Arraignments

June 23, 2020

Please reload

Search By Tags

I'm busy working on my blog posts. Watch this space!

Please reload

Follow Us
  • Facebook Classic
  • Twitter Classic