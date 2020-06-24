Radical Socialist Democrat, Anti-God, Anti-Gun, Anti-American, Antifa Supporting, Kathleen Williams Proud Of "F" Rating With The NRA





Extreme radical liberal Kathleen’s F-rating on guns comes as no surprise when you look at her anti-Second Amendment record in the Montana legislature.

She voted against the “Gun Owners Access to Justice Act” which sought to strengthen the Montana Constitution’s right-to-bear arms clause.

She voted against a resolution encouraging firearms manufacturers to move to Montana.

She voted against a small tax exemption for ammunition manufacturers to encourage ammo companies to open shop in Montana.

And she voted against a bill which would prohibit Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks from diverting funds earmarked for shooting range grants.

Montana Public Radio also called Kathleen Williams the strongest supporter of gun control among the Democratic candidates during the 2018 primary election.

California Kathleen is too extreme on guns, and too extreme for Montana.