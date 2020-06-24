Gunshot Victim Succumbed To Her Injuries: Case Now A Homicide

June 25, 2020

Los Angeles California: 77th Area, on June 21, 2020, at 4:41 p.m., a single victim shooting occurred near Figueroa Street and 49th Street.

 

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim a 50-year-old female Black was involved in a verbal argument with a suspect described as a female Black, no further description.

 

The suspect shot the victim and fled the location and is still outstanding. Victim was transported by Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department to a local hospital in critical condition. It is unknown if this incident is gang related.

 

Per Detective Garrido, Operation South Bureau Homicide, the previously reported single victim shooting is now a homicide. The victim succumbed to her injuries on June 24, 2020, at 11:12 a.m.

 

 

