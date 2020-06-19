Two Men Struck By Gunfire In Rear Parking Lot

Syndicated by: Montana News

North Hollywood California: The Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in providing any information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in the murder of a 50-year-old male Armenian, a resident of Canoga Park.

On June 19, 2020, around 10:57 p.m., North Hollywood area patrol officers responded to a radio call of an, “Assault with a Deadly Weapon Shots Fired,” in the 4000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, in the rear parking lot of a local grocery store.

When officers arrived, they found both victims on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Los Angeles Fire Department Paramedics responded and transported both victims to a local hospital, the first victim later died from his injuries. The second victim is in stable condition.

Detectives discovered both victims were standing next to a vehicle when a gray vehicle approached and fired multiple rounds at both victims.

The vehicle drove away from the scene and there is no suspect description. Detectives canvassed the area for surveillance cameras and possible witnesses for further evidence.