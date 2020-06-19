Summertime On The Streets Of Cheyenne Event This Saturday

Syndicated by: Montana News

CHEYENNE,Wyo.—Thankful Thursday’s and Lynn Buys Houses will kickoff the summer by putting together“Summertime On The Streets”.

Local business merchants will be scattered throughout downtown, having sidewalk sales, to encourage social distancing.

The business merchants will be from 15th to 18th street from Pioneer to Warren Ave.This willnot onlybe a wayto bring people together, but a way for residents to support local businesses. Forty-four business merchants along with 24 bands in six different locations willprovide entertainment while providing social distancing. Every businesswill havea prize via raffle or giveaway. There will also be “Coffee With The Chief”with complimentary coffee and donuts.

The events will be on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

“Coffee With The Chief”will be from 10:00am-11:00am

and “Summertime On The Streets”will be from 11:00am-4:00pm.

Adherence to the following requirements are required for participation by alcohol vendors and consumers sinceopen containers will bepermittedat this event, and please note any event that would like to host a downtown event with open containers must get their event approved by city council.

•Wristbands shall be awarded by the licensee only to a person 21 years of age or more and must be worn and visible to purchase, possess, or consume liquor within the special designated downtown area.

It is anticipated that there will be distinctions between wristbands according to the day of the week.

The wristbands shall have an identifying mark, name, or logo, as required by the City.•The only containers for alcoholic beverages in the special downtown area’s public spaces, for those days specified in this section, are clear plastic cups.

•The cups shall have an identifying mark, name, or logo, as required by the City.

•Beer and malt beverages (including malt beverage alternatives) shall be served in 12 oz. cups; Servings of wine, not to exceed a 5 oz. serving, and mixed drinks, whose mixed contents may contain no more than 1.5 oz. of distilled spirit(s).

•No outside alcoholic beverage, wine or malt liquor may be brought into or consumed within the open container area; a violation of this provision is a violation of the City Open container prohibition and potentially other state or local statutes or codes.

•Nothing in this section shall be interpreted as authorizing the possession of open containers of alcoholic liquor or malt beverages in or on motor vehicles.