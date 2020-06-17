Billings Mother Kelly Konecny Arrested For Resisting Arrest

Montana News Disclaimer: One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled. Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

by: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

by: Montana News

Billings woman, 47-year-old Kelly Konecny, arrested for resisting arrest. Records show L.E.O's responded to the address of 5676 Broadwater Ave for a PFMA in progress.

Deputy Nagle, at first tried speaking with Kelly Konecny at her residence but verbally, was ordered to "get off her property."

Deputy Nagel vacated the property. Deputy Nagel then went to the address of 3295 Granger Ave #6 and spoke with the alleged male victim.

The young male victim stated that he and his friend were laughing at a meat business that his mother was talking about, showing some interest.

His mother got angry at him and started to push him on to a table outside and then locked his friend and him out of the house.

His friend was a witness and now also a victim. The friend needed to get his shoes from inside the house, but Kelly Konecny would not let them into the house to get the shoes, nor would she get the shoes and give them to his friend so that he could go home.

Finally, the son of Kelly Konecny was able to get in the house, ran upstairs to retrieve his friend's shoes so that he could leave and go home to his house.

Kelly Konecny then attacked her son and hit him on the chest and back, laving multiple marks on his chest and lower neck. At one point, she even pulled his hair as he was walking away from his mother.

Kelly Konency picked up a step-stool, threatened her son with it, according to the witness who still had no shoes. Kelly Konency then flipped over a glass bowl breaking it.

Both Kelly Konency's son and his friend/witness were able to run from the home. According to the Yellowstone County Deputy, the witness trembled while he spoke about what happened, stating he was terrified.

The Deputy returned to the address of 5676 Broadwater Ave to speak with Kelly Konecny, who opened up the door.

As Deputy Nagel attempted to put the handcuffs on Kelly Konency, Konency tried shutting the door on his face and then ran back into the house and, at the same time, was yelling at Deputy Nagle to get off her property.

Deputy Nagel entered the house through the open door to secure down the suspect Kelly Konecny, who actively resisting arrest.

Once handcuffed, Kelly Konency was led to the patrol unit and taken to the Yellowstone County Jail and booked.