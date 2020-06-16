Homicide: Man Shot Standing In His Own Carport Area

Syndicated by: Montana News

Hollenbeck Area: On June 15, 2020, around 9:10 p.m., a homicide occurred on the 3800 block of Monterey Road. Officers responded to an “Ambulance Shooting” radio call. Upon arrival, officers located a victim (male Hispanic, 38) with gunshot wounds.

The Case number is NR20132dm.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was standing in the carport area of his apartment complex, when a male suspect approached and shot him multiple times. Los Angeles City Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at scene.

This incident is believed to be gang related.

June 15, 2020 UPDATE NR20131dm

Sylmar: Los Angeles Police Department Valley Bureau Homicide detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects responsible for killing two men.

On June 14, 2020, Mission Area patrol officers responded to an Ambulance Shooting radio call on the 12900 block of Borden Avenue in Sylmar. Upon their arrival, they discovered three male victims with gunshot wounds. Preliminary investigation revealed the three victims were attending a family gathering on Borden Avenue. A red car drove up, three male suspects jumped out of the car and fired multiple rounds into the crowd striking the three victims. The suspects re-entered the red car and fled.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced one of the victims dead at scene. A second victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The third victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and later released.

The suspects were described as three male Blacks in red hoodies and bandanas.

The victim's names are currently being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

June 15, 2020 NR20131dm

Mission Area: On June 14, 2020, around 6:40 p.m., a homicide/multiple victim shooting occurred on the 12900 block of Borden Avenue. Victim #1 (male Hispanic, 20-30 years of age), victim #2 (male Hispanic, 20-30 years of age) and victim #3 (male Hispanic, 20-30 years of age) were standing on the sidewalk in front of a residence.

Three male Black suspects walked up to the three victims and fired multiple rounds, striking all three victims. The suspects fled on foot to an awaiting vehicle and fled the location in an unknown direction.

Victim #1 was pronounced dead at scene. Victim #2 was transported by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics to a local hospital and is in critical condition. Victim #3 was transported by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

This incident is believed to be gang related