The Following Individuals Were Arrested In Yellowstone County

June 15, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

Montana News Disclaimer:  One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution  or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled.  Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

By: Donald Cyphers  Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

The following people in Yellowstone County were arrested and charged with a criminal act.  Their name and the crimes charged with are as follows:

 

On  June 87, 2020, Heidi Kloberdanz 45-years-old, arrested for Assault, and Resisting arrest.  Heidi Kloberdanz accused of using her fists and feet when she assaulted and resisted arrested.

 

On June 8, 2020, Heidi Wilson 45-Years-old, arrested for Partner Family Member Assault.

 

On June 8, 2020, Danny Thom 62-year-old, arrested and charged with Partner Family Member Assault. 

 

On June 8, 2020, William Jobe 30-years-old, arrested for violation of no-contact order.  William Jobe, arrested on an outstanding warrant from the City of Billings.

 

On June 8, 2020, Kyle Raymondo 19-years-old, arrested for an incident that took place on July 16, 2019, for credit card fraud and felony theft.

 

On June 9, 2020, Lealon Franklin 39-years-old arrested for a Warrant on behalf of another jurisdiction.

 

On June 9, 2020, Danny Thom  62-years-old arrested for criminal contempt and violation of mandate for contempt of court and partner member assault.

 

On June 10, 2019, Jade Meyer 28-years-old arrested on an outstanding warrant for criminal distribution of dangerous drugs-felony.

 

On June 11, 2020, Tyler Harris 20-years-old arrested for partner family member assault.

 

On June 11, 2020, Charles Walker 54-years-old arrested on a warrant from the City of Billings.

 

On June 11, 2020, Leshawn Whiteman 30-years-old arrested on a warrant from the City of Billings.

 

On June 11, 2020, Lizbeth LongWarrior 39-years-old arrested on a warrant from the City of Billings.  

 

On June 11, 2020, Cody Wipf 23-years-old arrested for theft, criminal possession of dangerous drugs (felony), possession of paraphernalia, and issuing a bad check (felony).   A warrant was from the City of Billings, Yellowstone County, and a warrant from another jurisdiction.

 

On June 12, 2020, Maxwell Faulkner 27-years-old arrested on a warrant from another jurisdiction.

 

On June 13, 2020, Garrett Walker 37-years-old arrested for partner family member assault and resisting arrest.

 

On June 13, 2020, Angelo Alvarado 47-years-old arrested for DUI. his fourth DUI.

 

On June 14, 2020, Richard Avila 45-years-old arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

 

 

