Helena Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

6/12/20 @ 0450 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 3000 block of Villard Ave for a report of a suspicious male sleeping in the complainant’s yard. Investigation into the matter led to the Officer locating the male and issuing a citation to the 18 year old male for UAP-Alcohol. He was referred to Helena Municipal Court.

6/13/20 @ 0205 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 1400 block of Cole Ave for several complaints of loud music coming from this area. The Officer located the male and investigation into the matter led to a 39 year old male being placed under arrest for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

6/13/20 @ 2042 hours -- An Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of N. Last Chance Gulch for a report of an assault. Investigation into the matter led to a 47 year old female being placed under arrest for a Helena Municipal Court warrant, Probation warrant, possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the LCSO Jail.

6/14/20 @ 1400 hours -- Officers were in the 200 block of N. Montana Ave and observed a possible physical altercation that was going to start. Officers intervened and investigation into the matter led to a 48 year old male being placed under arrest for Impersonating a Public Servant. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

6/14/20 @ 1812 hours – An Officer received information the day prior that a stolen Jeep out of Butte, MT might be in Helena. The Officer was able to locate this stolen Jeep in the 800 block of N. Oregon St and investigation into the matter led to a 23 year old male being placed under arrest for the following charges: Felony possession of stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, and Probation violation. He was booked into the LCSO Jail.

**On June 13th, the Helena Police Department responded to 92 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (6) non-injury crashes, (3) animal related calls, (11) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (9) suspicious incidents, (4) thefts, (1) trespass complaint and conducted (5) welfare checks.

***On June 14th, the Helena Police Department responded to 52 calls for service. A brief summary of some of the calls the Officers responded to are as follows: (5) non-injury crashes, (1) injury crash, (1) animal related call, (5) Disorderly/Disturbance calls, (6) suspicious incidents, (1) theft, (1) trespass complaint and conducted (4) welfare checks.