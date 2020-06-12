Yellowstone County 13Th Judicial District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
For Friday, June 12, 2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0722 State of MT v Robert Edward Bare IN-V Arraignment
(HARADA) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders
20-29102 GB
Criminal Endangerment F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0727 State of MT v Summer Rae Brazelton IN-V Arraignment
(TODD) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders
20-29104 GB
Escape F
See also: DC 19-0640 | 19-27337 | Sentencing - 05/18/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0721 State of MT v Christopher Michael Mcclelland IN-V Arraignment
(HARADA) Co Atty-tle Public Defenders
20-29099 TS
Criminal Mischief F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0725 State of MT v Jade Nicole Meyer IN-V Arraignment
(HARADA) Co Atty-tle Public Defenders
20-29098 TS
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
DC 20-0299 State of MT v Jade Nicole Meyer IN-V Arraignment
(HARADA) Co Atty-tle Public Defenders
20-28635 TS
Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0723 State of MT v Jeremy James Osse IN-V Arraignment
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Public Defenders
20-29101 HC
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
See also: DC 17-0549 | 17-24029 | PV Rev Hrg - 09/29/2020
See also: DC 20-0605 | 20-28970 | Jury Trial - 09/08/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0724 State of MT v Eli Isaiah Rindal IN-V Arraignment
(HARADA) Co Atty-mkl Public Defenders
20-29100 TS
Criminal Endangerment F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1002 State of MT v Jacob William Ehrlick IN-V Change of Plea
(HARRIS) Co Atty-slf Cory T. Harman TR: 6/15/20
19-27719 JC
Theft F Page 2 of 6 Report Edited 04.23.20
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1269 State of MT v William Henry Flint IN-V Change of Plea
Sentencing
(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Heather Weir TR: 6/15
19-27979 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M
Ct5: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0338 State of MT v Arlen Ryan Plainfeather IN-V Change of Plea
Sentencing
(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Heather Weir
20-28666 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0066 State of MT v Brande Jo Azure IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond
(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders
20-28414
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Micky Eckart
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 17-0840 State of MT v Randal Chauncey Romero IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern
17-24349
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
DC 17-0850 State of MT v Randal Chauncey Romero IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond
(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern
17-24383
Bail-jumping F
Micky Eckart
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0603 State of MT v Hank Jason Devereaux IN-V Apr BW
(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Alexander J. Roth reset Dispo
16-22616 DM
Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Cody Carriger
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 14-0409 State of MT v Ronald Fermin Mascarena IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders
14-20069
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Tom FultonPage 3 of 6 Report Edited 04.23.20
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0698 State of MT v Ryan Allan Good Change of Plea
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Gregory E. Paskell TR: 6/15
19-27386 HC
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Assault with Weapon F
Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M
DC 19-1266 State of MT v Ryan Allan Good Change of Plea
(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Gregory E. Paskell TR: 6/15
19-27942 HC
Ct1: Criminal Mischief F
Ct2: Deceptive Practices 1st Offense M
Ct3: Deceptive Practices 2nd Offense M
Ct4: Deceptive Practices 3rd or Subsequent Offense M
Ct5: Theft 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-1332 State of MT v Theodore Eugene Heng Change of Plea
(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Meghan Benson TR: 6/15
19-28065 DM
Theft F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0828 State of MT v William Cory Pocha Change of Plea
(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Joshua R. Kotter TR: past
19-27131 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
Ct3: Criminal Trespass to Property M
DC 20-0165 State of MT v William Cory Pocha Change of Plea
(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Joshua R. Kotter TR: 6/15/20
20-28500 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0073 State of MT v Theresa Marie Rusnock Change of Plea
(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Natasha Hammack TR: Past
20-28420 GB
Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0503 State of MT v Heathr Marie English Sentencing
(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Lyndon Scheveck No PSI
19-27208 DM
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 19-0663 State of MT v Heathr Marie English Sentencing
(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Lyndon Scheveck No PSI
19-27349 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M Page 4 of 6 Report Edited 04.23.20
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0626 State of MT v Lana Marie Gutierrez Sentencing
(HARRIS) Co Atty-slf Caleb A. Egbert PSI
19-27318 JC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0774 State of MT v Sarah-Paige Collette Medicine Top Sentencing
Srv Rev Rel Petition / Hrg
(HARRIS) Co Atty-heb James M. Siegman No PSI
18-25841 JC
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 13-0587 State of MT v Andres Gonzalez Montanez PV Disposition
(HARRIS) Co Atty-cam Meghan Benson
13-19158
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Patrick Rogers
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0313 State of MT v Michael Bruce Shrader PV Disposition
(HARRIS) Co Atty-slf Heather Weir
18-25336 GB
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Derrek Skinner
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-0756 State of MT v Kyle Lindsey Whiteman PV Disposition
PV Rev Hrg
(KNISELY) Co Atty- Kasodie West
18-25833 JC
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Nathan Vanderby
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 14-0312 State of MT v Linda Kaye Liming PV Rev Hrg
(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Heather Weir
14-19981
Bail-jumping F
Jordan Brummel
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 15-0003 State of MT v Manuel Ignacio Burnett PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond
(HARRIS) Co Atty-slf Public Defenders NTA
14-20784 JW
Theft F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0783 State of MT v Johnny Ray Hisaw PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond
(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Public Defenders
16-22802
Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault F
Allan Don Kitterman
See also: DC 20-0221 | 20-28550 | Jury Trial - 07/13/2020Page 5 of 6 Report Edited 04.23.20
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 07-0531 State of MT v Gilbert Campa PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond
(HARRIS) Co Atty-iar NTA
07-14226
Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F
DC 07-0917 State of MT v Gilbert Campa PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond
(HARRIS) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders NTA
07-14458
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Micky Eckart
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 12-0638 State of MT v Shane John McCann PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond
(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders
12-18440
Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F
Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Jared Poole
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 18-1546 State of MT v Tayler Marie Edwards Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev
(HARADA) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders NTA by BPD
18-26636
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ali Iverson
See also: DC 20-0484 | 20-28829 | Arraignment - 06/17/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 19-0518 State of MT v Hans Joseph Wetsit Revoke Release Hrg
(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Robert L. Kelleher Jr. (Srv New Petition/Quash BW)
19-27204 DM
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Partner or Family Member Assault F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CR2020- State of MT v Joseph Daniel Boggio Revoke Release Hrg
(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Heather Weir TR: 6/15/20
19-28114 DM
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
See also: DC 20-0587 | 20-28950 | Jury Trial - 09/08/2020
DC 20-0113 State of MT v Joseph Daniel Boggio Revoke Release Hrg
(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Heather Weir TR: 6/15/20
20-28438 DM
Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Per Se F Page 6 of 6 Report Edited 04.23.20
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 16-0969 State of MT v Shaun Ian Santillian Status Hearing
(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Robert L. Kelleher Jr.
16-23052
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F
Jayson Baxter
DC 17-1494 State of MT v Shaun Ian Santillian Status Hearing
(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Robert L. Kelleher Jr.
17-25029 DM
Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F
Ct2: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F
DC 17-0182 State of MT v Shaun Ian Santillian Status Hearing
(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Robert L. Kelleher Jr.
17-23619 DM
Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F
Ct2: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F to be dismissed
Ct3: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F
DC 19-0294 State of MT v Shaun Ian Santillian Status Hearing
(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Robert L. Kelleher Jr.
19-27000 DM
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Ct1: Assault with Weapon F
Ct2: Assault with Weapon F to be dismissed
Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault F
Ct4: Unlawful Restraint M
Ct5: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed
Ct6: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed
Ct7: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed
