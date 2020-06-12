Yellowstone County 13Th Judicial District Court Criminal Cases

June 12, 2020

For Friday, June 12, 2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0722 State of MT v Robert Edward Bare IN-V Arraignment

(HARADA) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders

20-29102 GB

Criminal Endangerment F 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0727 State of MT v Summer Rae Brazelton IN-V Arraignment

(TODD) Co Atty-slh Public Defenders

20-29104 GB

Escape F 

See also: DC 19-0640 | 19-27337 | Sentencing - 05/18/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0721 State of MT v Christopher Michael Mcclelland IN-V Arraignment

(HARADA) Co Atty-tle Public Defenders

20-29099 TS

Criminal Mischief F 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0725 State of MT v Jade Nicole Meyer IN-V Arraignment

(HARADA) Co Atty-tle Public Defenders

20-29098 TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M 

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M 

DC 20-0299 State of MT v Jade Nicole Meyer IN-V Arraignment

(HARADA) Co Atty-tle Public Defenders

20-28635 TS

Ct1: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct2: Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F 

 

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0723 State of MT v Jeremy James Osse IN-V Arraignment

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Public Defenders

20-29101 HC

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

See also: DC 17-0549 | 17-24029 | PV Rev Hrg - 09/29/2020

See also: DC 20-0605 | 20-28970 | Jury Trial - 09/08/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0724 State of MT v Eli Isaiah Rindal IN-V Arraignment

(HARADA) Co Atty-mkl Public Defenders

20-29100 TS

Criminal Endangerment F 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1002 State of MT v Jacob William Ehrlick IN-V Change of Plea

(HARRIS) Co Atty-slf Cory T. Harman TR: 6/15/20

19-27719 JC

Theft F Page 2 of 6 Report Edited 04.23.20

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1269 State of MT v William Henry Flint IN-V Change of Plea

Sentencing

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Heather Weir TR: 6/15

19-27979 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs - Marijuana (60 Grams Or Less) M 

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M 

Ct4: Driving While Privilege to do so is Suspended or Revoked M 

Ct5: Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Proof of Liability Protection in Effect M 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0338 State of MT v Arlen Ryan Plainfeather IN-V Change of Plea

Sentencing

(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Heather Weir

20-28666 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0066 State of MT v Brande Jo Azure IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(TODD) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders

20-28414

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Micky Eckart

 

 

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 17-0840 State of MT v Randal Chauncey Romero IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern

17-24349

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F 

DC 17-0850 State of MT v Randal Chauncey Romero IN-V PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(SOUZA) Co Atty-jm Blaine Bailey McGivern

17-24383

Bail-jumping F 

Micky Eckart

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0603 State of MT v Hank Jason Devereaux IN-V Apr BW

(KNISELY) Co Atty-am Alexander J. Roth reset Dispo

16-22616 DM

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F 

Cody Carriger

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 14-0409 State of MT v Ronald Fermin Mascarena IN-V Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

14-20069

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Tom FultonPage 3 of 6 Report Edited 04.23.20

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0698 State of MT v Ryan Allan Good Change of Plea

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Gregory E. Paskell TR: 6/15

19-27386 HC

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F 

Ct2: Assault with Weapon F 

Ct3: Fleeing From or Eluding a Peace Officer M 

DC 19-1266 State of MT v Ryan Allan Good Change of Plea

(FEHR) Co Atty-pdv Gregory E. Paskell TR: 6/15

19-27942 HC

Ct1: Criminal Mischief F 

Ct2: Deceptive Practices 1st Offense M 

Ct3: Deceptive Practices 2nd Offense M 

Ct4: Deceptive Practices 3rd or Subsequent Offense M 

Ct5: Theft 1st Offense M 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-1332 State of MT v Theodore Eugene Heng Change of Plea

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Meghan Benson TR: 6/15

19-28065 DM

Theft F 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0828 State of MT v William Cory Pocha Change of Plea

(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Joshua R. Kotter TR: past

19-27131 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M 

Ct3: Criminal Trespass to Property M 

DC 20-0165 State of MT v William Cory Pocha Change of Plea

(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Joshua R. Kotter TR: 6/15/20

20-28500 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0073 State of MT v Theresa Marie Rusnock Change of Plea

(HARADA) Co Atty-slh Natasha Hammack TR: Past

20-28420 GB

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0503 State of MT v Heathr Marie English Sentencing

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Lyndon Scheveck No PSI

19-27208 DM

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

DC 19-0663 State of MT v Heathr Marie English Sentencing

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Lyndon Scheveck No PSI

19-27349 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs M 

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M Page 4 of 6 Report Edited 04.23.20

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0626 State of MT v Lana Marie Gutierrez Sentencing

(HARRIS) Co Atty-slf Caleb A. Egbert PSI

19-27318 JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M to be dismissed

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0774 State of MT v Sarah-Paige Collette Medicine Top Sentencing

Srv Rev Rel Petition / Hrg

(HARRIS) Co Atty-heb James M. Siegman No PSI

18-25841 JC

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F 

Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs 1st Offense M 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 13-0587 State of MT v Andres Gonzalez Montanez PV Disposition

(HARRIS) Co Atty-cam Meghan Benson

13-19158

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F 

Patrick Rogers

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0313 State of MT v Michael Bruce Shrader PV Disposition

(HARRIS) Co Atty-slf Heather Weir

18-25336 GB

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Derrek Skinner

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-0756 State of MT v Kyle Lindsey Whiteman PV Disposition

PV Rev Hrg

(KNISELY) Co Atty- Kasodie West

18-25833 JC

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F 

Nathan Vanderby

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 14-0312 State of MT v Linda Kaye Liming PV Rev Hrg

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Heather Weir

14-19981

Bail-jumping F 

Jordan Brummel

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 15-0003 State of MT v Manuel Ignacio Burnett PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(HARRIS) Co Atty-slf Public Defenders NTA

14-20784 JW

Theft F 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0783 State of MT v Johnny Ray Hisaw PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Public Defenders

16-22802

Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault F 

Allan Don Kitterman

See also: DC 20-0221 | 20-28550 | Jury Trial - 07/13/2020Page 5 of 6 Report Edited 04.23.20

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 07-0531 State of MT v Gilbert Campa PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(HARRIS) Co Atty-iar NTA 

07-14226

Criminal Distribution of Dangerous Drugs F 

DC 07-0917 State of MT v Gilbert Campa PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(HARRIS) Co Atty-iar Public Defenders NTA 

07-14458

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F 

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Micky Eckart

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 12-0638 State of MT v Shane John McCann PV Srv Pet to Revoke / Set Bond

(FEHR) Co Atty-jm Public Defenders

12-18440

Ct1: Criminal Endangerment F 

Ct2: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F 

Jared Poole

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 18-1546 State of MT v Tayler Marie Edwards Apr BW / PV Srv Pet to Rev

(HARADA) Co Atty-bdl Public Defenders NTA by BPD

18-26636

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ali Iverson

See also: DC 20-0484 | 20-28829 | Arraignment - 06/17/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 19-0518 State of MT v Hans Joseph Wetsit Revoke Release Hrg

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Robert L. Kelleher Jr. (Srv New Petition/Quash BW)

19-27204 DM

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Partner or Family Member Assault F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CR2020- State of MT v Joseph Daniel Boggio Revoke Release Hrg

(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Heather Weir TR: 6/15/20

19-28114 DM

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F 

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M 

See also: DC 20-0587 | 20-28950 | Jury Trial - 09/08/2020

DC 20-0113 State of MT v Joseph Daniel Boggio Revoke Release Hrg

(HARRIS) Co Atty-am Heather Weir TR: 6/15/20

20-28438 DM

Ct1: Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F 

Or in the Alternative to 

Ct2: Per Se F Page 6 of 6 Report Edited 04.23.20

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 16-0969 State of MT v Shaun Ian Santillian Status Hearing

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Robert L. Kelleher Jr.

16-23052

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F 

Ct2: Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence F 

Jayson Baxter

DC 17-1494 State of MT v Shaun Ian Santillian Status Hearing

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Robert L. Kelleher Jr.

17-25029 DM

Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F 

Ct2: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F 

DC 17-0182 State of MT v Shaun Ian Santillian Status Hearing

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Robert L. Kelleher Jr.

17-23619 DM

Ct1: Partner or Family Member Assault F 

Ct2: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F to be dismissed

Ct3: Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F 

DC 19-0294 State of MT v Shaun Ian Santillian Status Hearing

(HARRIS) Co Atty-vc Robert L. Kelleher Jr.

19-27000 DM

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Ct1: Assault with Weapon F 

Ct2: Assault with Weapon F to be dismissed

Ct3: Partner or Family Member Assault F 

Ct4: Unlawful Restraint M 

Ct5: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed

Ct6: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed

Ct7: Violation of Partner or Family Member Assault No Contact Order M to be dismissed

Billings Police Ratings

December 27, 2019

1/6
