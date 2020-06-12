Officer Involved Shooting: Officer Identified As Police Officer 111 Daniel Sanchez, Serial No. 27159, Working In The Metro Swat Team Shot With Bow And Arrow

Syndicated by: Montana News

UPDATE

The officer involved in the incident below has been identified as Police Officer III

Daniel Sanchez, Serial No. 27159, METRO SWAT.

June 8, 2020 NRF026-20cr

Officer-Involved-Shooting in North Hollywood Division

**The following information is based on a preliminary and ongoing investigation, which continues to evolve as investigators interview witnesses, review physical and electronic records, and analyze forensic evidence. The Department’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may change as additional evidence is collected and analyzed**

Los Angeles: Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Force Investigation Division is investigating an Officer-Involved-Shooting (OIS) that occurred late Sunday evening, in a North Hollywood residential community.

On June 7, 2020, around 6:45 p.m., LAPD, uniformed patrol officers, assigned to North Hollywood Division, responded to an “Assault with a Deadly Weapon” radio call for service, at the 5100 block of Bakman Avenue. Upon arrival the officers observed the suspect (later identified as 43-year-old, Gonzalo Morales), inside his apartment armed with a rifle. The officers contained the location and requested Morales to surrender. When Morales refused to exit, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) was notified and responded to the scene.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., as the SWAT officers were conducting evacuations, Morales exited his apartment armed with a crossbow which he pointed at an officer resulting in an Officer-Involved-Shooting. During the incident Morales fired an arrow, striking a SWAT officer on his hand and then barricaded himself back inside the apartment. SWAT officers then deployed chemical agents inside the apartment and shortly thereafter Morales surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

The Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and transported the injured officer to a local hospital where he was medically treated and released. Morales was not injured.

A crossbow and pellet rifle were located at scene and recovered as evidence.

LAPD’s specialized Force Investigation Division (FID) responded to the scene and began interviewing witnesses and collecting forensic evidence. A representative from the Office of the Inspector General responded and monitored the scene investigation.

