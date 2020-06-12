20-Year-Old Tyler Harris Arrested For PFMA

June 12, 2020

|

Montana News

 

 

 

 

 

 

Montana News Disclaimer:  One of the most sacred principles in the American criminal and civil justice system, holding that a defendant is innocent until proven guilty.

In other words, the prosecution  or Plaintiff's must prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, each essential element of the crime or civil allegations charged or leveled.  Until then the defendant or respondent is considered innocent of the charges or civil allegations

By: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter

Syndicated by: Montana News

Billings man Tyler Harris charged with Partner Family Member Assault.  According to Dispatch records, a 911 call placed from the address of 4040 Short Lane for a disturbance, which ended up being a PFMA Arrest.

 

Eva Harris was having problems with her son, 20-year-old Tyler Harris, who, according to Eva Harris, has been having "Drug issues" allegedly.

 

According to Eva Harris, Tyler needed a place to sleep for the night, so she let him in where he could sleep on the couch.   But in the morning, Tyler Harris was to vacate.  

 

Allegedly, Tyler Harris became angry, and according to Eva, Tyler Harris flew into a rage.   According to Tyler Harris, he was upset because he felt his mother was abandoning him and throwing him to the curb.

 

Immediately, Eva Harris calls 911 and informed her son that she was calling the police.   This cause Tyler to get even more distraught, and verbally got into Eva's face.  Tyler Harris accused of clenching his fist and allegedly stated, "you want something to call the cops about?"

 

This scared Eva Harris.  in her own words, she told Law enforcement  that she felt "scared shitless."

 

Tyler accused of pushing Eva Harris twice but did not cause any injuries; however, Tyler allegedly broke a drawer in the bathroom and punched a hole in the wall.

 

Eva Harris stated that Tyler had displayed violent tendencies in the past.

 

20-year-old Tyler Harris arrested without further incident.

This article was published by: Donald Cyphers Investigative reporter License# USPA-ID-US/VI-01/29995

                                                                                                             License# AINS-ID-80896CYP 

                                                                                                             License# USPRESS-ID-80896CYP

                                                                                                             License# IWGP-ID-74810-CYP-20

 

 

