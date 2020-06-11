Purse Snatching

Syndicated By: Montana News

The pictured individuals have recently committed purse snatchings at Albertsons on Yellowstone Rd and Wal-Mart on Dell Range Blvd. One of the suspects will distract the victim while the other grabs the victim’s purse and both then flee the scene.

Assistance is needed in identifying the individuals.

If you have information leading to the suspect’s location, arrest, or any other crime, let us know.

Call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at 638-TIPS or go to www.silentwitnesslaramiecounty.com.

You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.

The caller I.D. system is not installed on the Silent Witness phone lines.