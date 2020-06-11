Helena Police Department News

June 11, 2020

Motana News

 

 

 

6/8/20 @ 4:14pm  An officer cited a 12 yr old female and a 15 yr old female for Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs (marijuana).  They were cited and released to parents.

 

6/10/20 @ 12:28am  Officers responded to a residence in the 900 blk of Hideout Street to investigate a reported assault.  After investigating, officers cited a 15 yr old Helena female for 1st offense Partner or Family Member Assault.  She was cited and released to a parent.

 

6/10/20 @ 6:51pm  Officers were called to the 1400 blk of Phoenix Avenue to an assault  After investigating, officers arrested an 18 yr old Helena female for 1st offense Partner or Family Member Assault.  She was booked at the detention center.

 

6/9/20 @ 2:52pm  Officers arrested a 21 yr old Helena male at the state probation and parole offices on several outstanding warrants.  He was booked at the detention center.

 

 

On June 10th, Helena PD officers responded to 60 calls for service, including 2 traffic crashes, 4 animal control incidents, 6 thefts/burglaries, and 4 disturbances.

 

