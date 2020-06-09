Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News

JUDGE SOUZA

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

DC 20-0713State of MT vTimothy Denyelle BentonIN-VArraignment

(HARRIS)Co Atty-slfPublic Defenders

20-29089JC

Ct1: Violation of Order of Protection F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0715State of MT vJonathan Cleve BrienIN-VArraignment

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders

20-29090JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

See also: DC 17-0885 | 17-24419 | JC Courtesy Bond - 06/09/2020

See also: DC 18-0555 | 17-24436 | JC Courtesy Bond - 06/09/2020

See also: DC 20-0241 | 20-28561 | Jury Trial - 07/06/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0695State of MT vAlexander Wade NecklaceIN-VArraignment

(FEHR)Co Atty-jmPublic Defenders

20-29075AP

Indecent Exposure F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0677State of MT vKyle Everett James RaymondoIN-VArraignment

(TODD)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders

20-29036TS

Ct1: Theft (Common Scheme) F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Deceptive Practices (Common Scheme) F

DC 20-0712State of MT vKyle Everett James RaymondoIN-VArraignment

(TODD)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders

20-29091TS

Theft F

See also: DC 19-1058 | 19-27781 | Jury Trial Reset - 08/31/2020

See also: DC 19-1177 | 19-27893 | Jury Trial Reset - 08/31/2020

See also: DJ 20-023 | Jury Trial Reset - 08/31/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0693State of MT vLucas Christian WormIN-VArraignment

(HARRIS)Co Atty-slfPublic Defenders

20-29076JC

Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F

See also: DC 14-0977 | 14-20676 | PV Disposition - 06/26/2020

See also: DC 19-0787 | 19-27495 | Sentencing - 06/26/2020

See also: DC 20-0647 | 20-29012 | Jury Trial - 10/05/2020

See also: DC 20-0619 | 20-28986 | Jury Trial - 10/05/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0580State of MT vJerry Lee HuddlestonArraignment

(SOUZA)Co Atty-pdvPublic DefendersNTA by YCSO

20-28937HC, JCSummons 9:30 a.m.

Ct1: Burglary F

Ct2: Forgery 1st Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0714State of MT vTavey Renae Medicine CrowArraignment

(HARADA)Co Atty-bdlPublic DefendersNTA by BPD 9:30 a.m.

20-29088GB

Ct1: Theft F

Ct2: Criminal Mischief F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0618State of MT vLester Michael OblenessArraignment

(DAVIES)Co Atty-jyPublic Defenders9:30 a.m.

20-28977AV, AF

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0465State of MT vPaden Jess Real BirdArraignment

(DAVIES)Co Atty-iarRoberta A. Drew9:30 a.m.

20-28812JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0490State of MT vTyrel Colburn MaceArraignment

(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfPublic Defenders9:40 a.m.

20-28823JC

Ct1: Forgery F

Ct2: Theft 3rd Offense M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0562State of MT vMarcus Delane MenserArraignment

(FEHR)Co Atty-jmPublic Defenders9:40 a.m.

20-28907TS

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0626State of MT vBrandon Lee Old ElkArraignment

(HARRIS)Co Atty-slfPublic DefendersSummons 9:40 a.m.

19-26990JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0359State of MT vRandolph Vincent PowersArraignment

(DAVIES)Co Atty-iarDarcy Critchfield9:50 a.m.

20-28686JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0627State of MT vDavid Wesley WatersArraignment

(DAVIES)Co Atty-jefPublic DefendersSummons - Summons returned

20-28994JW9:50 a.m.

Criminal Mischief F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0373State of MT vEric Dale RosenlundArraignment

(HARADA)Co Atty-mklMatthew C. Claus10:00 a.m.

20-28716TS

Ct1: Theft F

Or in the Alternative to

Ct2: Theft by Accountability F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0567State of MT vDana Diane Fast HorseArraignment

(FEHR)Co Atty-pdvPublic DefendersNTA by YCSO & summons for

20-28920HC10:10 a.m.

Ct1: Theft F

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0524State of MT vJustin Andrew HoegArraignment

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic DefendersNTA by BPD & Summons for

20-28877JW10:10 a.m.

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

See also: DC 19-1003 | 19-27709 | DC Bench Warrant - 05/04/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0415State of MT vAlexandra Florence FraserArraignment

(DAVIES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders10:20 a.m.

20-28764JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

Ct2: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0421State of MT vJacob Ryan HoulihanArraignment

(HARADA)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders10: 20 a.m. summons served 4/19

20-28766TS

Forgery (Common Scheme) F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0395State of MT vMichael Lee JohnsonArraignment

(HARADA)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders10:30 a.m.

20-28738TS

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0420State of MT vTanishia Rue BradyArraignment

Srv Amnd Info/Aff

(DAVIES)Co Atty-jyJuli M. Pierce

20-28769AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M

See also: DC 20-0333 | 20-28679 | Jury Trial - 08/17/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0675State of MT vSamuel Alcide CaronArraignment

(HARADA)Co Atty-slhPublic Defenders

20-29030GB

Ct1: Theft F

Ct2: Driving Without a Valid Driver's License M

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0444State of MT vShauna Rose ConnellyArraignment

(DAVIES)Co Atty-iarPublic DefendersPO gave notice

20-28791JW

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0385 State of MT vMary Sue LawrenceArraignment

(MOSES)Co Atty-jyPublic Defenders

20-28726AV

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F

See also: DC 19-0589 | 19-27250 | Warrant Validations - keep active - 01/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0719State of MT vScotty D WipfArraignment

(HARADA)Co Atty-slhPublic DefendersNTA by PBD

20-29094GB

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0426State of MT vChristian Matheo Yglesias-HoodArraignment

(HARADA)Co Atty-mklRoberta A. Drew

20-28771TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

Ct2: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------