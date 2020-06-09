Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

June 9, 2020

JUDGE SOUZA

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

DC 20-0713State of MT     vTimothy Denyelle BentonIN-VArraignment

(HARRIS)Co Atty-slfPublic Defenders

20-29089JC

Ct1: Violation of Order of Protection F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0715State of MT     vJonathan Cleve BrienIN-VArraignment

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders

20-29090JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

See also: DC 17-0885 | 17-24419 | JC Courtesy Bond - 06/09/2020
See also: DC 18-0555 | 17-24436 | JC Courtesy Bond - 06/09/2020
See also: DC 20-0241 | 20-28561 | Jury Trial - 07/06/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0695State of MT     vAlexander Wade NecklaceIN-VArraignment

(FEHR)Co Atty-jmPublic Defenders

20-29075AP

Indecent Exposure F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0677State of MT     vKyle Everett James RaymondoIN-VArraignment

(TODD)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders

20-29036TS

Ct1: Theft (Common Scheme) F     

Or in the Alternative to 
Ct2: Deceptive Practices (Common Scheme) F     

 

 

DC 20-0712State of MT     vKyle Everett James RaymondoIN-VArraignment

(TODD)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders

20-29091TS

Theft F    

 

 

See also: DC 19-1058 | 19-27781 | Jury Trial Reset - 08/31/2020
See also: DC 19-1177 | 19-27893 | Jury Trial Reset - 08/31/2020
See also: DJ 20-023 | Jury Trial Reset - 08/31/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0693State of MT     vLucas Christian WormIN-VArraignment

(HARRIS)Co Atty-slfPublic Defenders

20-29076JC

Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F    

 

 

See also: DC 14-0977 | 14-20676 | PV Disposition - 06/26/2020
See also: DC 19-0787 | 19-27495 | Sentencing - 06/26/2020
See also: DC 20-0647 | 20-29012 | Jury Trial - 10/05/2020
See also: DC 20-0619 | 20-28986 | Jury Trial - 10/05/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

 

DC 20-0580State of MT     vJerry Lee HuddlestonArraignment

(SOUZA)Co Atty-pdvPublic DefendersNTA by YCSO

20-28937HC, JCSummons 9:30 a.m.

Ct1: Burglary F     

Ct2: Forgery 1st Offense M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0714State of MT     vTavey Renae Medicine CrowArraignment

(HARADA)Co Atty-bdlPublic DefendersNTA by BPD 9:30 a.m.

20-29088GB

Ct1: Theft F     

Ct2: Criminal Mischief F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0618State of MT     vLester Michael OblenessArraignment

(DAVIES)Co Atty-jyPublic Defenders9:30 a.m.

20-28977AV, AF

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0465State of MT     vPaden Jess Real BirdArraignment

(DAVIES)Co Atty-iarRoberta A. Drew9:30 a.m.

20-28812JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0490State of MT     vTyrel Colburn MaceArraignment

(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfPublic Defenders9:40 a.m.

20-28823JC

Ct1: Forgery F     

Ct2: Theft 3rd Offense M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0562State of MT     vMarcus Delane MenserArraignment

(FEHR)Co Atty-jmPublic Defenders9:40 a.m.

20-28907TS

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0626State of MT     vBrandon Lee Old ElkArraignment

(HARRIS)Co Atty-slfPublic DefendersSummons 9:40 a.m.

19-26990JC

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0359State of MT     vRandolph Vincent PowersArraignment

(DAVIES)Co Atty-iarDarcy Critchfield9:50 a.m.

20-28686JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

 

DC 20-0627State of MT     vDavid Wesley WatersArraignment

(DAVIES)Co Atty-jefPublic DefendersSummons - Summons returned 

20-28994JW9:50 a.m.

Criminal Mischief F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0373State of MT     vEric Dale RosenlundArraignment

(HARADA)Co Atty-mklMatthew C. Claus10:00 a.m.

20-28716TS

Ct1: Theft F     

Or in the Alternative to 
Ct2: Theft by Accountability F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0567State of MT     vDana Diane Fast HorseArraignment

(FEHR)Co Atty-pdvPublic DefendersNTA by YCSO & summons for 

20-28920HC10:10 a.m.

Ct1: Theft F     

Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0524State of MT     vJustin Andrew HoegArraignment

(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic DefendersNTA by BPD & Summons for 

20-28877JW10:10 a.m.

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

See also: DC 19-1003 | 19-27709 | DC Bench Warrant - 05/04/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0415State of MT     vAlexandra Florence FraserArraignment

(DAVIES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders10:20 a.m.

20-28764JW

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0421State of MT     vJacob Ryan HoulihanArraignment

(HARADA)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders10: 20 a.m. summons served 4/19 

20-28766TS

Forgery (Common Scheme) F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0395State of MT     vMichael Lee JohnsonArraignment

(HARADA)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders10:30 a.m. 

20-28738TS

DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE

Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0420State of MT     vTanishia Rue BradyArraignment
Srv Amnd Info/Aff

(DAVIES)Co Atty-jyJuli M. Pierce

20-28769AV

Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F     

Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M     

 

See also: DC 20-0333 | 20-28679 | Jury Trial - 08/17/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0675State of MT     vSamuel Alcide CaronArraignment

(HARADA)Co Atty-slhPublic Defenders

20-29030GB

Ct1: Theft F     

Ct2: Driving Without a Valid Driver's License M     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0444State of MT     vShauna Rose ConnellyArraignment

(DAVIES)Co Atty-iarPublic DefendersPO gave notice

20-28791JW

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0385 State of MT     vMary Sue LawrenceArraignment

(MOSES)Co Atty-jyPublic Defenders

20-28726AV

Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F    

 

 

See also: DC 19-0589 | 19-27250 | Warrant Validations - keep active - 01/13/2020

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0719State of MT     vScotty D WipfArraignment

(HARADA)Co Atty-slhPublic DefendersNTA by PBD 

20-29094GB

Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F    

 

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DC 20-0426State of MT     vChristian Matheo Yglesias-HoodArraignment

(HARADA)Co Atty-mklRoberta A. Drew

20-28771TS

Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F     

Ct2: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F     

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

 

