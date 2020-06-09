Yellowstone County District Court Criminal Cases

Syndicated by: Montana News
JUDGE SOUZA
Wednesday, June 10, 2020
DC 20-0713State of MT vTimothy Denyelle BentonIN-VArraignment
(HARRIS)Co Atty-slfPublic Defenders
20-29089JC
Ct1: Violation of Order of Protection F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0715State of MT vJonathan Cleve BrienIN-VArraignment
(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders
20-29090JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
See also: DC 17-0885 | 17-24419 | JC Courtesy Bond - 06/09/2020
See also: DC 18-0555 | 17-24436 | JC Courtesy Bond - 06/09/2020
See also: DC 20-0241 | 20-28561 | Jury Trial - 07/06/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0695State of MT vAlexander Wade NecklaceIN-VArraignment
(FEHR)Co Atty-jmPublic Defenders
20-29075AP
Indecent Exposure F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0677State of MT vKyle Everett James RaymondoIN-VArraignment
(TODD)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders
20-29036TS
Ct1: Theft (Common Scheme) F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Deceptive Practices (Common Scheme) F
DC 20-0712State of MT vKyle Everett James RaymondoIN-VArraignment
(TODD)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders
20-29091TS
Theft F
See also: DC 19-1058 | 19-27781 | Jury Trial Reset - 08/31/2020
See also: DC 19-1177 | 19-27893 | Jury Trial Reset - 08/31/2020
See also: DJ 20-023 | Jury Trial Reset - 08/31/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0693State of MT vLucas Christian WormIN-VArraignment
(HARRIS)Co Atty-slfPublic Defenders
20-29076JC
Tampering with Witnesses and Informants F
See also: DC 14-0977 | 14-20676 | PV Disposition - 06/26/2020
See also: DC 19-0787 | 19-27495 | Sentencing - 06/26/2020
See also: DC 20-0647 | 20-29012 | Jury Trial - 10/05/2020
See also: DC 20-0619 | 20-28986 | Jury Trial - 10/05/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0580State of MT vJerry Lee HuddlestonArraignment
(SOUZA)Co Atty-pdvPublic DefendersNTA by YCSO
20-28937HC, JCSummons 9:30 a.m.
Ct1: Burglary F
Ct2: Forgery 1st Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0714State of MT vTavey Renae Medicine CrowArraignment
(HARADA)Co Atty-bdlPublic DefendersNTA by BPD 9:30 a.m.
20-29088GB
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Criminal Mischief F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0618State of MT vLester Michael OblenessArraignment
(DAVIES)Co Atty-jyPublic Defenders9:30 a.m.
20-28977AV, AF
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0465State of MT vPaden Jess Real BirdArraignment
(DAVIES)Co Atty-iarRoberta A. Drew9:30 a.m.
20-28812JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0490State of MT vTyrel Colburn MaceArraignment
(KNISELY)Co Atty-slfPublic Defenders9:40 a.m.
20-28823JC
Ct1: Forgery F
Ct2: Theft 3rd Offense M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0562State of MT vMarcus Delane MenserArraignment
(FEHR)Co Atty-jmPublic Defenders9:40 a.m.
20-28907TS
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0626State of MT vBrandon Lee Old ElkArraignment
(HARRIS)Co Atty-slfPublic DefendersSummons 9:40 a.m.
19-26990JC
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0359State of MT vRandolph Vincent PowersArraignment
(DAVIES)Co Atty-iarDarcy Critchfield9:50 a.m.
20-28686JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0627State of MT vDavid Wesley WatersArraignment
(DAVIES)Co Atty-jefPublic DefendersSummons - Summons returned
20-28994JW9:50 a.m.
Criminal Mischief F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0373State of MT vEric Dale RosenlundArraignment
(HARADA)Co Atty-mklMatthew C. Claus10:00 a.m.
20-28716TS
Ct1: Theft F
Or in the Alternative to
Ct2: Theft by Accountability F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0567State of MT vDana Diane Fast HorseArraignment
(FEHR)Co Atty-pdvPublic DefendersNTA by YCSO & summons for
20-28920HC10:10 a.m.
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Obstructing Peace Officer M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0524State of MT vJustin Andrew HoegArraignment
(MOSES)Co Atty-iarPublic DefendersNTA by BPD & Summons for
20-28877JW10:10 a.m.
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
See also: DC 19-1003 | 19-27709 | DC Bench Warrant - 05/04/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0415State of MT vAlexandra Florence FraserArraignment
(DAVIES)Co Atty-iarPublic Defenders10:20 a.m.
20-28764JW
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct2: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0421State of MT vJacob Ryan HoulihanArraignment
(HARADA)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders10: 20 a.m. summons served 4/19
20-28766TS
Forgery (Common Scheme) F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0395State of MT vMichael Lee JohnsonArraignment
(HARADA)Co Atty-tlePublic Defenders10:30 a.m.
20-28738TS
DC NO CONTACT ORDER ACTIVE
Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member 1st Offense F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0420State of MT vTanishia Rue BradyArraignment
Srv Amnd Info/Aff
(DAVIES)Co Atty-jyJuli M. Pierce
20-28769AV
Ct1: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct2: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct3: Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
Ct4: Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia M
See also: DC 20-0333 | 20-28679 | Jury Trial - 08/17/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0675State of MT vSamuel Alcide CaronArraignment
(HARADA)Co Atty-slhPublic Defenders
20-29030GB
Ct1: Theft F
Ct2: Driving Without a Valid Driver's License M
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0444State of MT vShauna Rose ConnellyArraignment
(DAVIES)Co Atty-iarPublic DefendersPO gave notice
20-28791JW
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0385 State of MT vMary Sue LawrenceArraignment
(MOSES)Co Atty-jyPublic Defenders
20-28726AV
Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs F
See also: DC 19-0589 | 19-27250 | Warrant Validations - keep active - 01/13/2020
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0719State of MT vScotty D WipfArraignment
(HARADA)Co Atty-slhPublic DefendersNTA by PBD
20-29094GB
Driving a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DC 20-0426State of MT vChristian Matheo Yglesias-HoodArraignment
(HARADA)Co Atty-mklRoberta A. Drew
20-28771TS
Ct1: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
Ct2: Criminal Possession with Intent to Distribute F
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
