Welfare Check Leads To Discovery Of Homicide

On June 8th at 4:59 PM, Minot Central Dispatch received a request for a welfare check of a female in SE Minot. Information gathered during the investigation led to South Dakota.

At approximately 11:33 PM, SD Law enforcement was contacted and requested to respond to a residence near Faith, SD.

SD law enforcement located the female, who was deceased. Cooperation with South Dakota law enforcement and Minot PD led to the arrest of 25 yr old Duell CLIFTON for murder. CLIFTON will remain in custody in SD pending an initial appearance and subsequently transported back to Ward County.

Identity of the female is being withheld pending notification of family.