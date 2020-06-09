Helena Police Department News

June 9, 2020

Montana News

 

6/8/20 @ 1:23pm  An officer arrested a 57 yr old Helena female at the state probation and parole offices on North Rodney for an outstanding warrant.  She was booked at the detention center.

 

6/8/20 @ 8:51pm  An officer was called to investigate an assault that happened earlier in the area of Missoula and North Washington Street.  After investigating, officers arrested a 36 yr old Helena male for 2nd offense Partner or Family Member Assault  He was booked at the detention center.

 

6/8/20 @ 12:43pm  An officer arrested a 46 yr old Helena female on several outstanding warrants in the 2400 blk of Broadway.  She was booked at the detention center.

 

6/8/20 @ 4:29pm  Officers were called to a residence in the 2900 blk of Prospect Avenue concerning an assault.  After investigating, officers arrested a 50 yr old Helena male for 3rd offense Partner or Family Member Assault and Destruction/Tampering with a Communication Device.  He was booked at the detention center.

 

6/7/20 @ 10:54pm  Officers were called to a residence in the 1800 blk of Joslyn Street to investigate an assault that occurred earlier.  Officers arrested a 46 yr old Helena male for 3rd offense Partner or Family Member Assault.  He was booked at the detention center.

 

On June 8th, Helena PD officers responded to 76 calls for service, including 1 traffic crash, 8 animal control-related incidents, 2 assaults, 9 disorderly conduct/disturbances and 3 thefts.

 

