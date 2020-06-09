Cody Wyoming Police Department News

Syndicated by: Montana News

June 05, 06, & 07, 2020

ARRESTS:06/05/20 Ashley Leary, Worland, 28, Arrested for Warrant, (Incident #2006050057)

06/05/20 Scott Scheeler, Cody, 36, Arrested for Warrant, (Incident #2006050112)

06/05/20 Todd Phelps, Cody, 50, Arrested for an Arrest & Hold Order by Probation & Parole, (Incident #2006050123)

Total 911 Calls – 6 *========================================================================== June 05, 2020 10:34 Traffic Stop 2006050038 Officer initiated activity at 8TH St, Cody. TS - Warned for speed and no proof of insurance. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================10:51 Traffic Stop 2006050041 Officer initiated activity at 8TH St, Cody. TS - cited for speed. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================10:58 Littering 2006050044 Officer initiated activity at WyOld West Taproom, 13TH St, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given. *==========================================================================11:05 Animal-Noisy 2006050047 Occurred on Sage Ave. RP states that her neighbor’s dog has been barking all morning long. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================12:12 Warrant Service Attempt 2006050057 Occurred at Taco Johns on 17TH St. . . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================13:34 Traffic Stop 2006050065 Officer initiated activity at 8TH St, Cody. TS - Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.

*==========================================================================13:48 Traffic Stop 2006050067 Officer initiated activity at 8TH St/Gerrans Ave, Cody. TS- Warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================13:59 Property Damage 2006050070 Occurred on 29TH St. RP says that someone dented her front bumper sometime in the last few days. . Disposition: Unfounded. *==========================================================================14:55 Traffic Stop 2006050079 Officer initiated activity at Salsbury AVE/16TH St, Cody. TS - warned for careless driving. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================15:36 Traffic Stop 2006050087 Officer initiated activity at Beck Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued. *==========================================================================15:51 Traffic Stop 2006050089 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS-Driver cited no insurance warned for speed. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================15:57 Property Damage 2006050090 Occurred at Luckys Car Wash on Sheridan Ave. . RP-states someone hit the garage door at this location. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================16:03 Animal-Lost 2006050092 Occurred on Wyoming Ave. Tri-colored Australian Shepard missing from the above location. . Disposition: Returned to Owner.*==========================================================================17:23 Assist other Agency 2006050102 Occurred at Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Dr. . . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================19:39 Warrant Service Attempt 2006050112 Officer initiated activity at Cody Law Enforcement Center, River View Dr, Cody. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================20:22 Animal-Noisy 2006050117 Occurred on Bleistein Ave. RP-states there is a dog barking in the area. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.*==========================================================================21:08 Assist other Agency 2006050123 Occurred at Probation And Parole - Cody Offi on Stampede Ave. . Assisting with and arrest and hold. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================23:02 Animal-Noisy 2006050128 Occurred on Elm Ave. RP states it is a house east of RP address dog is barking. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================June 06, 2020 00:32 Miscellaneous Assistance 2006060005 Occurred at The Healing Space on Platinum Ave. . RP would like an officer to escort the listed male home. . Disposition: Unable to Assist.*==========================================================================

06:43 Child Welfare 2006060021 Occurred on 31ST St. RP would like someone to check on her granddaughter at the above address. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================08:30 Traffic Stop 2006060024 Officer initiated activity at 19TH St, Cody. TS - Warned for stop sign violation. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================08:39 Child Welfare 2006060025 Occurred on Draw St. RP states that her neighbor are yelling at a infant and talking about being strung out. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================09:56 Parking Problem 2006060030 Officer initiated activity at 9TH St/Beck Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================10:14 Unattended Death 2006060031 Occurred on Stampede Ave. RP found his dad on the floor cold to the touch. . Disposition: See Case. *==========================================================================10:15 Traffic Stop 2006060032 Officer initiated activity at Sheridan Ave, Cody. TS- Driver Cited for speed. . Disposition: Citation Issued. *==========================================================================12:22 Miscellaneous Assistance 2006060039 Occurred at Cody Area on Sheridan AVE/16TH St. . RP would like to speak with an officer about the protests tomorrow. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================12:33 Road Hazard/Blockage 2006060040 Officer initiated activity at County Road 6WX/WEST Yellowstone Ave, Cody. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================14:53 Miscellaneous Assistance 2006060044 Officer initiated activity at Alger Ave, Cody. Motor asst. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================15:41 Assist other Agency 2006060045 Officer initiated activity at Central Ave, Cody. Assist Sheriffs office. . Disposition: Completed.*==========================================================================16:37 Miscellaneous Assistance 2006060053 Occurred at Holiday Inn on Sheridan Ave. . RP says that a guest who checked out left a suicide note. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================17:17 Unattended Death 2006060057 Occurred on 32ND St. Not breathing. . Disposition: See Case.*==========================================================================22:56 Suspicious Activity 2006060078 Occurred on Blackburn Ave. RP-states there a multiple vehicles that keep parking in the alley between the houses and the park then driving up and down dirt alley. . Disposition: Unable to Locate.*==========================================================================

June 07, 2020 09:14 Reddi Report 2006070015 Occurred at Wal-Mart on Yellowstone Ave. . RP states that a male in white truck was unable to maintain his lane parked up against the fence. . Disposition: No Action Taken.*==========================================================================13:34 Traffic Stop 2006070030 Officer initiated activity at 16TH St/Rumsey Ave, Cody. TS - Warned for careless driving. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================13:39 Citizen Contact 2006070031 Officer initiated activity at Beck AVE/10TH St, Cody. . Disposition: No Action Taken.*==========================================================================16:23 Traffic Stop 2006070037 Officer initiated activity at Stampede Ave, Cody. TS- Driver cited for speed. . Disposition: Citation Issued.*==========================================================================16:57 Miscellaneous Assistance 2006070039 Occurred on Newton Ave. RP would like to speak with an officer about her son stealing her phone over the weekend. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================17:55 Child Welfare 2006070044 Occurred at Wal-Mart on Yellowstone Ave. . RP says that her 12 yo son stays home alone all day while his dad works, and that he has a deteriorated mental state because of this. She does not know the address he is staying at but believes that the father works at Walmart. . Disposition: Assistance Given.*==========================================================================19:07 Animal-Stray 2006070055 Occurred at Jubys Trailer Crt on 19TH St. . RP says that there is a Pug mix running around the above area without a leash. . Disposition: Returned to Owner.*==========================================================================20:00 Animal-Stray 2006070057 Officer initiated activity at Links View Dr, Cody. . Disposition: Returned to Owner.*==========================================================================20:21 Animal-Stray 2006070058 Officer initiated activity at Meadow Lane Ave, Cody. Husky RAL in the area. . .*==========================================================================20:54 Traffic Complaint 2006070060 Occurred at Big Horn Cinemas on Big Horn Ave. . RP says that a semi-truck was tailgating him and speeding him for more than 10 miles. . Disposition: Unfounded. *==========================================================================21:07 Traffic Stop 2006070061 Officer initiated activity at Big Horn Ave/Stone St, Cody. TS- Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.*==========================================================================21:33 Traffic Stop 2006070062 Officer initiated activity at Wal-Mart, Yellowstone Ave, Cody. TS- Driver warned for speed. . Disposition: Warning Issued.