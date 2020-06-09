Cheyenne Wyoming Man Arrested: Criminal Entry, Home Invasion

June 9, 2020

Montana News

 

 

 

CHEYENNE,Wyo.— On June 8, 2020, at approximately 8:30pm, Officers responded to a 

residence in the 900 block of Foyer Avenue relative to a home invasion.

 

Upon arrival, officers observed a male, later identified as Deran Vasquez, 36, of Cheyenne, lying 

on the living room floor. A door of the residence was also observed to have been kicked in.

Upon completion of the investigation it was determined that the while the homeowner was at 

home, he suddenly heard banging on the door and someone yelling, "let me in." 

 

The homeowner then went outside to find out who was banging on the door but did not find 

anybody.

 

The homeowner then went back inside his residence and observed Vasquez lying face down on 

his living room floor and observed a door had been kicked in. The homeowner stated he had 

never seen Vasquez before and also stated Vasquez did not have his permission to enter the 

residence.

 

Vasquez was yelling profanity at the residents while officers were on scene and attempted to 

grab at an Officer while being placed in handcuffs. Due to Vasquez's level of uncooperativeness, 

Vasquez was placed into the WRAP restraint device for his safety and for those around him.

Officers also noted that Vasquez had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from his 

breath as well as slurred speech. 

 

Vasquez was then transported to the Laramie County Detention Center where he was booked on 

the charges of Criminal Entry & Destruction Of Property Less Than $1,000.00.

 

 

