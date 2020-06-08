Multiple Homicide Updates

Syndicated by: Montana News

Central Division: On June 4, 2020 at around 10:09 p.m., a homicide occurred at the intersection of Bunker Hill Avenue and Cesar E. Chavez.

Preliminary investigation revealed, Victim 1, a male and Victim 2 a male, were standing on the sidewalk when the suspect(s) (no further description) drove up to them and fired multiple rounds, striking both victims. The suspect(s) fled the location in an unknown direction. Both victims were transported by the Los Angeles Fire Department to a local hospital. Victim 1 was pronounced dead at the hospital and Victim 2 is in stable condition. It is unknown if the incident is gang related.

Hollenbeck Division: On June 4, 2020 at around 10:11 p.m., a homicide occurred at the 200 block of North Soto Street.

Preliminary investigation revealed, the suspect, a male, Hispanic (No further description) walked up to the victim a male Hispanic in his 20’s and shot him. The suspect then fled the location in an unknown direction. The victim was pronounced dead at scene by Los Angeles Fire Department. This incident is gang related.

Newton Division: On June 5, 2020 at around 8:35 p.m., a homicide occurred at the intersection of East 51st Street and Avalon Boulevard.

Preliminary investigation revealed, the victim was standing at the intersection when the suspect described as a male, Black (No further description) drove by and fired multiple rounds striking the victim. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. The Los Angeles Fire Department transported the victim to local hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is unknown if this incident is gang related.

Rampart Division: On June 6, 2020 at around 4:30 p.m., a homicide occurred at the 4300 block of Normal Avenue.

Preliminary investigation revealed, officers responded to an ambulance-shots fired radio call and located the victim a Male Hispanic in his 20’s at the above location. The victim sustained an injury and he was unresponsive. The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the victim dead at scene.

There is no suspect description or circumstances. It is unknown if this incident is gang related.

Newton Division: On June 7, 2020 at around 1:10 a.m., a homicide occurred at the 3800 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

Preliminary investigation revealed, the victim a male, Hispanic, in his 30’s and the suspect a male Hispanic in his 30’s was at the same house celebration when they became involved in a physical altercation.

The suspect produced a handgun and shot the victim.

The suspect fled the location on foot. The victim was transported by the Los Angeles Fire Department to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is unknown if the incident is gang related.