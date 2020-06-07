Missoula Man Bunkered Down In Over-Night Stand Off With Police

Syndicated by: Montana News

Missoula, MT (June 7, 2020) – Just after 11:00 p.m. on the evening of June 6, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance in the 21000 block of Old Hwy 93 S in Florence.

After being threatened with a weapon by a male, described as being under the influence of drugs, the female resident fled the home to a nearby neighbor.

Once on scene Sheriff’s Deputies spoke and removed the female to a safe location, notified surrounding residents and secured the area.

The male suspect boarded himself inside the residence. Throughout the night and into the morning deputies made several attempts to make contact and negotiate his surrender.

Missoula County Special Response Team, assisted by the Kalispell unit, apprehended the suspect without incident at approximately 7:25 a.m. this morning.