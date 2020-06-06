Helena Police Department News

June 6, 2020

Montana News

 

 

6/4/20 @ 10:16am  Officers were called to a residence in the 800 blk of North Fee Street to assist state probation and parole officers.  Officers arrested a 23 yr old Helena male on charges of Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and violation of the terms of his probation.  Officers also arrested a 27 yr old Helena female on charges of Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs and for violations of the terms of her probation.  Both were booked at the detention center.

 

6/5/20 @ 10:08am  An officer arrested a 20 yr old Helena male at Helena Municipal Court on an outstanding warrant.  He was booked at the detention center.

 

6/5/20 @ 7:01pm  An off-duty officer reported a possibly intoxicated driver in the area of Custer and York Rd.  Officers caught up to the vehicle in the area of Villard and Camelot and detained the driver.  After investigation, officers arrested the driver – a 32 yr old Helena female – for 1st offense Driving Under the Influence and Careless Driving.  She was booked at the detention center.

 

6/6/20 @ 12:11am  An officer stopped to check on a male laying on the ground in the 100 blk of North Last Chance Gulch.  The officer identified the 23 yr old Helena male and learned of a No Contact Order in place between he and another person in the area.  The officer arrested the male for Violation of a No Contact Order; he was booked at the detention center.

 

6/6/20 @ 1:24am  Officers were called to a disturbance in the 10 blk of West Broadway.  During the investigation, officers arrested a 29 yr old Helena female for 2nd offense Driving Under the Influence and Aggravated DUI.  She was booked at the detention center.

 

6/6/20 @ 2:58am  Officers were called to a disturbance at a residence in the 2600 blk of Westwood Loop.  After investigations, officers arrested a 21 yr old Helena male for 1st offense Partner or Family Member Assault, Strangulation of a Partner or Family Member and Unlawful Restraint.  He was booked at the detention center.

 

 

On June 5th, Helena PD officers responded to 106 calls for service, including 5 vehicle crashes, 11 animal control-related incidents, 3 burglaries/thefts, 4 trespass complaints and 8 disorderly conduct/disturbances.

 

 

